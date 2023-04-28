Hugh Wilkerson is looking forward to seeing his great-grandson playing in Lyle Creek again. He said it would likely take some time before he feels comfortable letting the boy back into the water.

An estimated 1,100 gallons of sewage recently spewed from a broken city pipe into the section of the creek behind Wilkerson’s home on 9th Avenue NE.

Wilkerson, 73, said the impact on the creek has been noticeable.

“There’s no minnows. There’s no crawfish. There’s no frogs. Everything’s dead,” he said.

On Thursday, he said the broken pipe has been fixed but he believes the spill was ongoing for a few weeks.

“I waited and nothing happened and that’s when I started calling,” Wilkerson said. “I didn’t realize it was that bad. When it come a great big wash and it washed out, I thought, well it’d be gone, but then it was right back.”

He eventually reached a hydrologist with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, who came out to observe the creek and broken pipe on Wednesday.

Anna Gurney, a public information officer with the state's environmental quality department, said the department reached out to the city, which fixed the pipe and flushed the creek with a hydrant.

Gurney said the city reported “the creek appeared to be flowing clear and no further issues were reported.” The city is required to make a five-day report to the state by around Monday.

That report will include confirmation of the initial details the city provided as well as information “about the pipe such as size, material, age, last inspection date, where along the pipe the break happened, details about repairs that were conducted and if there have been failures there before, along with how the leak was remediated,” Gurney said.

The city made a public notification of the spill on Thursday afternoon, as they are legally required to do for spills greater than 1,000 gallons.