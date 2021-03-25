Theatre production, egg hunt and more

Last weekend to see production

Time is running out to catch the popular drama, “The Weir,” by Conor McPherson at the Hickory Community Theatre.

In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon darkens as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own.

The final four performances are this weekend, March 25-28, in the Jeffers Theatre. Performances of “The Weir” are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. This production is rated R for strong adult language.

In-person seating is available for all performances, with limited capacity in compliance with the governor’s executive order. Tickets for all seats are $18 per person and can be purchased by calling the box office at 828-328-2283 between noon and 5 p.m. weekdays or emailing boxoffice@hickorytheatre.org. Per the executive order, patrons must wear face coverings at all times while in the building.