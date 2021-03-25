Theatre production, egg hunt and more

Last weekend to see production
Time is running out to catch the popular drama, “The Weir,” by Conor McPherson at the Hickory Community Theatre.
In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon darkens as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own.
The final four performances are this weekend, March 25-28, in the Jeffers Theatre. Performances of “The Weir” are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. This production is rated R for strong adult language.
In-person seating is available for all performances, with limited capacity in compliance with the governor’s executive order. Tickets for all seats are $18 per person and can be purchased by calling the box office at 828-328-2283 between noon and 5 p.m. weekdays or emailing boxoffice@hickorytheatre.org. Per the executive order, patrons must wear face coverings at all times while in the building.
“The Weir” will also be broadcast live online. Tickets are $10 for a single viewer and $18 for a household. Tickets for the general public are available through the theater’s website at hickorytheatre.org. Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by email or contacting the box office at 828-328-2283.
Valdese egg hunt set for April
Let the egg hunting commence in Valdese! On Friday, April 2, more than 2,000 colorful eggs will be hidden along Main Street in Valdese between Italy Street and the Old Rock School.
Each egg will contain a special Easter treat. The hunt will officially begin Friday morning at 8 a.m. and continue until every egg is found. Egg hunters are encouraged to get an early start. Eggs may disappear very quickly!
“After such an incredible turnout for the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt, we quickly decided something similar was a must for Easter,” says Morrissa Angi, town of Valdese Community Affairs director. “We hope the egg hunt on Main will bring out just as many families who are eager to enjoy the spring weather and our downtown district.”
The town of Valdese reminds egg hunt participants that all eggs will be hidden outside in public areas of downtown along Main Street. Eggs will not be in the Charters of Freedom park that is under construction or inside any location.
The town of Valdese encourages everyone to remain safe as they are on the hunt, and to make a day of exploring the attractions of downtown Valdese. For more information about the egg hunt on Main, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
Quilt on display at Arts Center
HIDDENITE — A unique quilt on loan from Joseph Mark Lackey of Cornelius is displayed on the third floor “ART WALL” of the Lucas Mansion through June 1.
Impressed by the story of the quilt, Lackey counts himself fortunate to have outbid others for the quilt at an estate auction in the Charlotte area about 20 years ago. The folded star pattern quilt dates to the early 1900s.
Allison Houchins, gallery curator at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, said that in all the center’s years of quilt documentations and exhibitions, there has not been one quite like this. Folded star patterns have been popular in kitchen items and pillow making, but this quilt features four large folded stars that together comprise a full-size quilt. Each star is pieced from hundreds of carefully cut, folded and stitched scraps of feed-sack material.
The display of this quilt follows the center’s celebration of Black History Month and “Quilts of the Underground Railroad” program by Phyllis Bailey. The quilt was made by two women, one Black and one white, who were caregivers to an elderly white woman. Working on this quilt together, they were able to give it to their employer.
People interested in quilting can drop in to visit the monthly meeting of the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild the fourth Monday at 3 p.m. at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. For more information, call the guild president, Micki Earp, at 828-632-6769.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.