Theatre production, chalk contest and more

Performances of “Skeleton Crew” are Thursdays through Saturdays (May 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (May 16 and 23) at 2:30 p.m. in the Jeffers Theatre.

Tickets for all seats are $18 per person and may be purchased online at www.hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283 between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Seating is limited in compliance with the governor’s executive order, so advance purchase is strongly recommended. Per the executive order, patrons must wear face coverings at all times while in the building.

Chalk challenge to be held this weekend

Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism is partnering with the Hickory Museum of Art to offer a two-day Chalk Our Walk contest.

The Chalk Our Walk Challenge is a free sidewalk chalk art exhibition and contest being held at Stanford Park, at 1451 Eighth St. Drive NE, on Friday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.