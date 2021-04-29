Theatre production, chalk contest and more

Production begins this weekend at Green Room
The Green Room Theatre’s Southern comedy “Always a Bridesmaid” promises to offer plenty of laughs, but actresses caution attendees not to expect valid wedding planning advice!
This Jones Hope Wooten play revolves around four friends who promised the night of their high school prom that they would be bridesmaids in one another’s weddings. Thirty years later, the weddings are still happening, but not without setbacks such as fistfights, cold feet and bad timing as the doves are released.
“Always a Bridesmaid” will be onstage May 7-16. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays (May 7, 8, 13, 14, 15) and 3 p.m. on Sundays (May 9 and 16). The show is produced by Interstate Foam and is directed by Jeanne Laws.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the McCreary Theatre has limited seating. The theater doors will open 30 minutes before the show and you will be required to wear a mask throughout the show. All seating will be general for this production.
Buy tickets by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 or visiting www.greenroomtheatre.org. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (60-plus), $14 for students (13-plus), and $8 for children ages 12 and younger. All ticket prices include N.C. sales tax.
Newcomer makes debut at Hickory Community Theatre
HICKORY — Maiden native LaTayvia Ross will make her debut when the Hickory Community Theatre opens its upcoming production of “Skeleton Crew” by Dominique Morisseau.
Ross’ first stage role was as Rafiki in “The Lion King Jr.” with the Hickory Career and Arts Magnet School (HCAM). She is now a student at Catawba Valley Community College and will graduate this summer.
Ross is joined onstage by Donovan Harper, well known to HCT audiences for roles like Willy Wonka and as the soul powerhouse from “Dreamgirls,” James “Thunder” Early. Harper is originally from Washington, D.C., but came to Hickory at a young age when his parents wanted to be closer to relatives in Lenoir.
Performances begin May 13 and continue through May 23 in the Jeffers Theatre. “Skeleton Crew” follows four co-workers — Faye, Dez, Reggie and Shanita — at a Detroit auto factory in 2008, at the very beginning of the great recession.
This play highlights the layered relationships and drama of blue-collar workers navigating the instability and uncertainty in their personal lives and at work. Each character’s patience and loyalty are tested as the plant’s future comes into question, and they are forced to make hard choices to ensure their individual survival.
Performances of “Skeleton Crew” are Thursdays through Saturdays (May 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22) at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (May 16 and 23) at 2:30 p.m. in the Jeffers Theatre.
Tickets for all seats are $18 per person and may be purchased online at www.hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283 between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Seating is limited in compliance with the governor’s executive order, so advance purchase is strongly recommended. Per the executive order, patrons must wear face coverings at all times while in the building.
Chalk challenge to be held this weekend
Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism is partnering with the Hickory Museum of Art to offer a two-day Chalk Our Walk contest.
The Chalk Our Walk Challenge is a free sidewalk chalk art exhibition and contest being held at Stanford Park, at 1451 Eighth St. Drive NE, on Friday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event is a fantastic opportunity for individuals and families to get outside, enjoy being creative and maybe win prizes. Participants ages 3 and older can select to compete individually by age group, or as a group of two to five people. Prizes will be awarded in each category, as well as best in show and people’s choice awards.
Register online at www.hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs to reserve a three-hour time block on one of the two days and a 10-by-10-foot space to design a masterpiece. One box of complimentary chalk will be provided with registration. Register early because spaces are limited for this free event.
For more information, contact Recreation Programmer Lance Riddle at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.