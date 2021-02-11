Theatre production, Black History Month documentaries, and more

Smith, who lives in Anderson, S.C., will speak as Missy LeHand in costume and take questions about her book at the end of the presentation.

FDR considered his savvy personal secretary Marguerite Alice LeHand one of the most vital and loyal members of his inner circle. He often remarked that Missy was “my conscience.” Missy worked with FDR for more than 20 years, starting with his first failed vice presidential campaign in 1920, through his time as governor of New York, and for almost a decade in the White House.

While hundreds of books have chronicled FDR’s four historic terms in office, Missy had literally been relegated to the footnotes of history until Smith’s book was published by Simon & Schuster.

Smith is also the co-author, with Kelly Durham, of a series of Missy LeHand Mystery novels, and the author of "Gertie: The Fabulous Life of Gertrude Sanford Legendre, Heiress, Explorer, Socialite, Spy."

