Theatre production, Black History Month documentaries, and more

Hickory Community Theatre comedy begins
HICKORY — The frantic farce "Noises Off!" begins its eight-performance run tonight at 7:30 p.m. Performances continue through Sunday, Feb. 21.
"Noises Off!" captures a touring theater troupe’s production of "Nothing On" in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance and a performance toward the end of a debilitating run. The result is a window into the inner workings of theater behind the scenes, from flubbed lines and missed cues to mounting friction between cast members.
Performances of "Noises Off!" are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (Feb. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20) at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays (Feb. 14 and 21) at 2:30 p.m.
This production will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $10 for a single viewer and $18 for a household. Tickets for the general public are available through the theater's website at hickorytheatre.org.
Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by contacting the box office at 828-328-2283 or emailing christine@hickorytheatre.org.
In-person seating is available for all performances, with limited capacity in compliance with the governor’s executive order. Tickets for all seats are $18 per person and can be purchased by calling the box office at 828-328-2283 between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
CVCC to hold virtual documentary screenings
HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Office of Multicultural Affairs is holding a “Dare to Dream” series celebrating Black History Month with its first event taking place Feb. 15-16. This event will feature the viewing of two thought-provoking documentaries.
The first documentary is "How Racism Harms White Americans," a lecture with John H. Bracey Jr. During the documentary, Bracey offers a provocative analysis of the devastating economic, political and social effects of racism on white Americans.
This documentary can be viewed at www.mediaed.org/how-racism-harms-white-americans-catawba-valley-community-college.
The second documentary that will be viewed during the celebration is, "White Like Me," featuring Tim Wise. The documentary explores race and racism in the United States through the lens of whiteness and white privilege. This documentary can be viewed at https://www.mediaed.org/white-like-me-catawba-valley-community-college.
For more information about the Black history celebration this month at CVCC, call 828-327-7000, ext. 4578, or visit www.cvcc.edu/savethedate.
Hickory library to host Zoom presentation
HICKORY — Kathryn Smith, author of "The Gatekeeper: Missy LeHand, FDR, and the Untold Story of the Partnership That Defined a Presidency," will present a Presidents Day Zoom talk for Hickory Public Library on Monday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.
Smith, who lives in Anderson, S.C., will speak as Missy LeHand in costume and take questions about her book at the end of the presentation.
FDR considered his savvy personal secretary Marguerite Alice LeHand one of the most vital and loyal members of his inner circle. He often remarked that Missy was “my conscience.” Missy worked with FDR for more than 20 years, starting with his first failed vice presidential campaign in 1920, through his time as governor of New York, and for almost a decade in the White House.
While hundreds of books have chronicled FDR’s four historic terms in office, Missy had literally been relegated to the footnotes of history until Smith’s book was published by Simon & Schuster.
Smith is also the co-author, with Kelly Durham, of a series of Missy LeHand Mystery novels, and the author of "Gertie: The Fabulous Life of Gertrude Sanford Legendre, Heiress, Explorer, Socialite, Spy."
This virtual program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500. An email reminder will be sent with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.