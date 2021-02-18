Theatre comedy, Autolawn registration and more

Registration open for annual Autolawn Party

HICKORY — Registration is now open for the eighth annual Autolawn Party, presented by the Hickory Museum of Art and Paramount Automotive.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, on the SALT Block Lawn, at 243 Third Ave. N.E., Hickory. The Autolawn Party is a celebration of the road’s number one traveler — the automobile.

The car show will look a little different this year to keep everyone safe and healthy. Cars will be spaced farther apart to allow for social distancing, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available in various convenient locations. However, everything you’ve come to love about the event — amazing cars, great food, beer garden, etc., — will still be onsite.

This year’s theme features the roadster. A roadster (also known as spider, spyder) is defined as an open two-seat car with emphasis on sporting appearance or character. Initially an American term for a two-seat car with no weather protection, usage has evolved to include two-seat convertibles.