Theatre comedy, Autolawn registration and more

Registration open for annual Autolawn Party
HICKORY — Registration is now open for the eighth annual Autolawn Party, presented by the Hickory Museum of Art and Paramount Automotive.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, on the SALT Block Lawn, at 243 Third Ave. N.E., Hickory. The Autolawn Party is a celebration of the road’s number one traveler — the automobile.
The car show will look a little different this year to keep everyone safe and healthy. Cars will be spaced farther apart to allow for social distancing, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available in various convenient locations. However, everything you’ve come to love about the event — amazing cars, great food, beer garden, etc., — will still be onsite.
This year’s theme features the roadster. A roadster (also known as spider, spyder) is defined as an open two-seat car with emphasis on sporting appearance or character. Initially an American term for a two-seat car with no weather protection, usage has evolved to include two-seat convertibles.
Early registration is now open, and will close April 19. The cost is $30 for the first car and $25 for each additional car. Early registration includes guaranteed lawn parking for vehicles, one complimentary event hat per first entry, and an early check-in time.
Standard registration runs April 20 through Sept. 10. The cost is $35 per car and is based on space availability. Lawn parking is not guaranteed.
To register, go to www.theautolawn.com/registration.
The number of awards per class are based on the number of entrants. First-place prizes will be awarded to entry classifications German, Italian, British, other European makes and European motorcycles.
Additional classifications may be added based on participation or theme such as spectator’s choice, best roadster, Hagerty youth judged best in show and best in show (overall). The public will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the people's choice award. Voting takes place between 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with only one ballot per person.
For more information about the Autolawn Party, visit theautolawn.com.
Last chance to see Hickory Community Theatre’s comedy
HICKORY — ‘Noises Off!’ concludes its run this weekend with performances Thursday through Sunday. The full schedule and ticket information can be found on the theatre’s website at www.hickorytheatre.org.
‘Noises Off!’ presents a manic menagerie of touring actors in rehearsal for — and on the road with — a bawdy British flop called “Nothing’s On.” It combines onstage mix with backstage strife, including affairs and rivalries that boil over into a hilarious scene that takes place entirely in silence.
Performances of ‘Noises Off!’ are Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Feb. 18, 19 and 20) at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday (Feb. 21) at 2:30 p.m. This production is rated PG-13 for strong adult language.
The production will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $10 for a single viewer and $18 for a household. Tickets for the general public are available through the theatre’s website at hickorytheatre.org. Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by contacting the box office at 828-328-2283 or emailing christine@hickorytheatre.org.
In-person seating is available for all performances, with limited capacity in compliance with the governor’s executive order. Tickets for all seats are $18 per person and may be purchased by calling the box office at 828-328-2283 between noon and 5 p.m. weekdays or email boxoffice@hickorytheatre.org.
Symphony continues Concerts for Community
HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Symphony announces two Concerts for the Community to unite our community through music March 6 and April 24 at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block and via livestream at 7:30 p.m.
Each concert will highlight incredible music, covering a wide range of styles that also create many important partnerships related to the music. Thirteen cultural organizations feature as part of these collaborations in pre-recorded videos prior to each piece of music.
Partner organizations for these performances include the Hickory Choral Society, Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, Hickory Area Ministers, Green Room Community Theatre, Catawba Valley Camera Club, Hickory Museum of Art, Women’s Resource Center, Catawba Science Center, Hickory Public Library, Footcandle Film Society, Greater Hickory International Council and Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts.
Tickets for these concerts are $25 for virtual and $50 for in-person general admission, and can be purchased by visiting www.WPSymphony.org/Tickets. If you purchase an in-person ticket for any concert, you are of the understanding that the Western Piedmont Symphony will be operating based on the mass gathering guidelines and policies in place at the time of the concert. If we are unable to have an in-person audience, your ticket will be converted to two virtual tickets.
For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org or email info@WPSymphony.org.