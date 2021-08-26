Theater, talent auditions and more

Tickets available for 'Something Rotten'
The Hickory Community Theatre is offering a 25% discount for tickets to the opening night of the hit Broadway musical "Something Rotten," on Friday, Aug. 27. Adult admissions will be just $12, students and youth 18 and under will be $10.
In the show, struggling playwrights Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. The show features parodies of famous musicals from the last 40 years.
Performances of "Something Rotten" are Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 27, 28, Sept. 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for all other performances after opening night are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community Theatre is recommending that all patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.
Hickory's Got Talent auditions approaching
The Hickory Music Factory will host the Hickory's Got Talent music competition this year. The finalists will play at this year's Hickory Oktoberfest on the Hickory Music Factory Stage on Oct. 9. There will be three categories: solo, duo and group. First place in each category will receive $500, second place $200 and third place a $75 gift card to Larry's Music.
Auditions will take place Sept. 18 at the Hickory Music Factory and Sept. 25 at Brown Penn Recreation Center.
The competition is for people 21 years of age and under, and original music is strongly encouraged. Music genres can include rock, rap, country, R&B, gospel and bluegrass. Appropriate language is required.
Hickory's Got Talent was made possible through a grant from the Community Relations Council and sponsored by Hickory Hops and the Hickory Parks and Recreation Department. For more information or to sign up for an audition time, email contact@hickorymusicfactory.com.
Michael Cosner & The Fugitives performing in Valdese
The town of Valdese is welcoming Michael Cosner & The Fugitives to the stage on Temple Field, behind the Old Rock School on Friday night, Aug. 27, from 7-10 p.m.
In these days, when electronic drum beats and heavily distorted guitars have become the norm in country music, Michael Cosner is a throwback. Steel guitar and Telecaster chicken pickin’ reign supreme in Cosner's music. As a songwriter, themes like love, faith and family form the foundation of his songs. Cosner began performing when he was 7 years old.
Over the years, Cosner has shared the stage with many national artists, such as Gary Allan, Shenandoah, Tim McGraw, Lee Ann Womack, Sara Evans, Marty Stuart, Gene Watson, Marty Raybon, Sawyer Brown, Lee Greenwood, Bill Anderson, Wade Hayes, Jim Lauderdale, The Time Jumpers, Mickey Gilley, Joe Diffie, Billy "Crash" Craddock, The Malpass Brothers and others.
Plan to visit Valdese Friday night by visiting the downtown district for great eats and shopping. For those who like a snack during the concert, concessions will be for sale provided by Heritage Middle School PTO, and a 50/50 raffle will be offered. This event is free for all to enjoy. Bring a lawn chair and picnic blanket and plan to spend the evening with a great night of music.
For more information about events in Valdese and the full Family Friday Night schedule, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.