Theater, talent auditions and more

Hickory's Got Talent auditions approaching

The Hickory Music Factory will host the Hickory's Got Talent music competition this year. The finalists will play at this year's Hickory Oktoberfest on the Hickory Music Factory Stage on Oct. 9. There will be three categories: solo, duo and group. First place in each category will receive $500, second place $200 and third place a $75 gift card to Larry's Music.

Auditions will take place Sept. 18 at the Hickory Music Factory and Sept. 25 at Brown Penn Recreation Center.

The competition is for people 21 years of age and under, and original music is strongly encouraged. Music genres can include rock, rap, country, R&B, gospel and bluegrass. Appropriate language is required.

Hickory's Got Talent was made possible through a grant from the Community Relations Council and sponsored by Hickory Hops and the Hickory Parks and Recreation Department. For more information or to sign up for an audition time, email contact@hickorymusicfactory.com.

Michael Cosner & The Fugitives performing in Valdese

The town of Valdese is welcoming Michael Cosner & The Fugitives to the stage on Temple Field, behind the Old Rock School on Friday night, Aug. 27, from 7-10 p.m.