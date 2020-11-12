Theater productions and art workshops

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host four Make It-Take It Classes on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

Call 828-632-6966 to register for your choice from the following classes:

Jewelry Collage with instructor Jackie Daniel from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost of this class is $25 for members and $28 for non-members. Participants should bring old broken jewelry items or heirloom jewelry they wish to preserve, one 8-by-10-inch frame (no glass) of their choice with stiff board insert and needle-nose pliers with a cutter, or separate side cutter tool. The finished product will be a unique relief sculptural art piece made from repurposed jewelry and family keepsakes.

Fresh Greenery Wreath with instructor Allison Houchins from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost of this class is $25 for members and $28 for non-members. Participants should bring hand-sized shrub snips and garden gloves. Greenery, wreath forms, floral pins and ribbon will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring fresh greenery to share as well. The finished product will be a fresh greenery wreath that will last through the holidays or dry for the next season.