Theater productions and art workshops

Hickory Theatre to hold virtual production
HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre’s (HCT) regional premiere of “The Jungle Fun Room” begins broadcasting live from the Firemen’s Kitchen this Friday, Nov. 13.
The standard routine at the New York City Zoo’s Jungle Fun Birthday Parties is upended when the struggling actors who run the show discover that today’s birthday girl’s mom is a famous, Oscar-winning actress. The result is a hilarious and emotional encounter with the past, present and future. It’s a birthday party none of them will forget.
Performances of “The Jungle Fun Room" will be broadcast online on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. (Nov. 13, 14, 20 and 21); Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Nov 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for individual streaming and $30 for families or groups. Tickets are available online at Hickorytheatre.org or by phone through the theater box office at 828-328-2283.
Green Room presents first production of the year
NEWTON — The Green Room Community Theatre will present the first production of its 34th season of shows, “On Golden Pond,” beginning Friday, Nov. 13.
This classic was written by Ernest Thompson and later became an Academy Award-winning film. To ensure the safety of patrons and volunteers, current safety precautions will be followed. Visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/tickets-now/ for details.
The lovable and grumpy Norman Thayer is as tart-tongued as ever. His spirited wife, Ethel, delights in all the small things that have enriched their lives. Together, they are returning to their summer home on the lake for the 48th year and are soon visited by their adult daughter, her uptight fiancé and his rebellious teenage son.
“On Golden Pond” is a heartwarming story about revisiting the past and forging new bonds across generations. This modern classic remains an inspiring celebration of the universal challenges we all face and the ultimate triumphs of life, love and family.
“On Golden Pond” performances are scheduled for Nov. 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 15 and 22 at 3 p.m. at The Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 South Main St. in Newton.
Tickets are available now; due to reduced seating capacity, tickets will go quickly. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (60 and older), $14 for students (13 and older), and $8 for children ages 12 and under. All ticket prices include NC sales tax. This show will be general seating and the theater will only open 30 minutes before curtain.
Reserve your seats by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 or online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Art workshops to be held at Arts Center
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host four Make It-Take It Classes on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.
Call 828-632-6966 to register for your choice from the following classes:
Jewelry Collage with instructor Jackie Daniel from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost of this class is $25 for members and $28 for non-members. Participants should bring old broken jewelry items or heirloom jewelry they wish to preserve, one 8-by-10-inch frame (no glass) of their choice with stiff board insert and needle-nose pliers with a cutter, or separate side cutter tool. The finished product will be a unique relief sculptural art piece made from repurposed jewelry and family keepsakes.
Fresh Greenery Wreath with instructor Allison Houchins from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost of this class is $25 for members and $28 for non-members. Participants should bring hand-sized shrub snips and garden gloves. Greenery, wreath forms, floral pins and ribbon will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring fresh greenery to share as well. The finished product will be a fresh greenery wreath that will last through the holidays or dry for the next season.
Caned Wooden Footstool with instructors Allison Houchins and Brenna Pence from 1-3 p.m. The cost for this class is $27 for members and $30 for non-members. Participants should bring an old towel, table knife, heavy scissors and gloves (optional). A wooden stool frame and cane for weaving the seat will be provided. The finished product will be a footstool or a seat for a child which can be stained, varnished, or painted later.
Colonial Toolbox with instructor Chuck Houchiuns from 1-3 p.m. The cost for this class is $25 for members and $28 for non-members. Participants should bring a hammer, old towel, and gloves (optional). A pre-cut kit for assembly will be provided. Finishing options include plain, wood-burning design, paint, or stain. This versatile original design has many uses beside stools when repurposed as planters, storage, book racks, and more.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed including social distancing and masks. For additional information, contact Allison Houchins, Director of Education, at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 828-632-6966 or email to allison@hiddenitearts.org.
