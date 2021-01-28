Theater production, art show, and more

Green Room theater production begins this weekend
NEWTON — Join the Green Room Community Theatre for an evening of murder, mystery and mayhem by the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock.
Joe Landry’s "Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play" transports you to the golden age of radio and allows you to be a part of a “live studio audience” as WBFR Radio in New York broadcasts three of Hitchcock’s classic radio plays complete with sound effects.
Through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring, "Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play" is a triple feature that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, and a devastating revelation of spies and trickery. The stage setting is that of a typical radio station of the 1940s.
This is not an audio-only play. Viewers will actually be watching the radio show as it happens in the studio. This production will be recorded and streamed from the McCreary Theatre in the Old Post Office Playhouse.
The show features the vocal and foley talents of Joe Clark, Holley Dagenhardt, Pam Farnsworth, David Kerley, and William "Bill" Parrish Jr. The show is being directed by Caleb Sigmon and is being produced by Hickory Park Furniture.
The production will be available on-demand Friday, Jan. 29, through Sunday, Jan. 31, and again on Friday, Feb. 5, through Sunday, Feb. 7. Tickets are available at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/hitchcock-tickets/. Single-viewer tickets are $14 plus a $3.95 service fee. Household-viewer tickets are $24 plus a $3.95 service fee.
If you have any questions about this show, call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583 or visit www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.
Shredding event offered at library
HICKORY — For the eighth straight year, Hickory-based shredding company Enviro-Shred will offer a free shredding service at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Individuals will have the opportunity to shred, at no charge, up to two boxes or bags of personal documents in Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s parking lot.
The two boxes or bags must not be larger than the size of banker boxes (10 inches high by 15 inches wide by 24 inches deep). Any type and color of home office paper may be brought for shredding. Paper clips, staples, manila envelopes and credit cards are allowed for shredding. Items not permitted for shredding are heavy metals, newspapers, magazines and plastic.
Enviro-Shred offers a variety of services for businesses and a Drop-and-Shred location at 1045 Second Ave. NW in Hickory for individuals to use throughout the year. To learn more about their services, call 866-907-4733 or visit enviroshrednc.com.
For more information, visit www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block in Hickory.
Call for artists made for upcoming show
HICKORY — Full Circle Arts is calling artists at all levels to create a valentine for its Wild and Crazy Valentine Show. The show will be on display Feb. 6 to March 6.
After being cooped up in so many ways this past year, Full Circle Arts feels it is time to break out and look for some fun. They invite artists and would-be artists in the area to join in. Let loose and express yourself, wild and crazy, in a valentine to show the world.
The wildest and craziest valentine will be chosen by John Gordon Ross and the prize is a CD titled, “2021 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert with Riccardo Muti.’
Valentines entered will be displayed in Full Circle Arts’ gallery and on the FCA website. Entries should be hand-delivered to and picked up from 42-B Third St. NW in Hickory, next door to McGuire’s Pub. Bring them by Saturday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. for an entry fee of $5. Be sure to visit ww.fullcirclearts.org and download the Valentine agreement form.
Currently, FCA is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information is available by calling 828-322-7545, writing to P.O. Box 3905, Hickory, N.C. 28603, or emailing gallery@fullcirclearts.org.