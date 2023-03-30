We just concluded production week for our Hudson Dinner Theatre production of the comedy, "Madame Buttermilk."

On Sunday, I attended a matinee of Hickory Community Theatre's "The Play That Goes Wrong." Though not usually my cup of tea, this British farce was so cleverly written, conceived and performed, that it is one of the best shows I have ever seen and it could play anywhere.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" is a play that completely goes right! Brilliantly envisioned by director Eric Seale, the actors were "on" from 15 minutes before the show, all through Intermission until the end and they were flawless. The show was so well paced, comedically and physically timed and was challenging in every aspect. All of the intentionally written glitches required hundreds of well-timed cues and there was not a flub; had there been, someone could have been seriously injured. It takes very good actors to pull off playing very overwrought bad actors in the show within the show, and everyone in the cast nailed it.

I have recently directed both young ladies in the play, Kris Gibson and Kaylyn Hall; they were charming, had impeccable accents and comedic timing and literally beat the stuffing out of each other. Talk about suffering for your art. I'm giving away my age, but they were like grapplers in a Mid-Atlantic Championship wrestling match!

All actors were superb, but space will not allow the accolades they deserve. Clay James came out of retirement to design and build the set. The set and its functionality were phenomenal!

So kudos to all the aforementioned cast and crew and Bill Morgan, Branden Nuhfer, Justin Thomas, Andrew Turnbull, Christian Underwood, Justin Wilson, Emma Lee Kurts, Rose Goodrich, Katie Stone, Roger White, Carol Sigmon, Steven Thigpen, Jamie Owens, Lauren Albers, Sierra Doyle-Rios, Bethany Thompson and anyone else who had a deliciously heavy hand in this fine production! Our two shows run simultaneously for their final 3 performances this weekend: Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

You've got three days to see two shows. Do yourself a favor and please attend both! With ours, you get dinner served by Dan'l Boone Inn as well. Only through the magic of theatre are you able to travel from a southern state fair to jolly old England so readily! Theater is alive and well in the Unifour area!

Keith Smith

Hickory

Smith is the director of Dinner Theatre for the Town of Hudson.