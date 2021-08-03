Theater festival supports arts in public schools

HICKORY — The fifth annual Hickory Playground Theater Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is requested. This is a one-night event.

Exactly 48 hours before the performance, six playwrights draw a theme and a random set of actors from a hat. They have only the next two days to write, rehearse and perform an original 10-minute play. Also, this year the Playground will follow the same procedure to produce two original songs, composed and arranged by musicians from the community. There will be additional live music performances throughout the evening. The entire event should run less than two hours.

Hickory Playground was founded by three friends (Robert Fuller, Jordan Makant, and Dylan Tashjian) while they were still in college with the goal of creating opportunities for aspiring artists and giving back to the community. The certified 501(c)(3) nonprofit has raised enough money to donate more than $40,000 to local schools over the last five years. It has pledged an additional $15,000 this year. All funds raised at the Playground go directly back to the community through supporting programs in the visual, music, and performing arts in public schools in Catawba County.