Theater festival supports arts in public schools

HICKORY — The fifth annual Hickory Playground Theater Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is requested. This is a one-night event.
Exactly 48 hours before the performance, six playwrights draw a theme and a random set of actors from a hat. They have only the next two days to write, rehearse and perform an original 10-minute play. Also, this year the Playground will follow the same procedure to produce two original songs, composed and arranged by musicians from the community. There will be additional live music performances throughout the evening. The entire event should run less than two hours.
Hickory Playground was founded by three friends (Robert Fuller, Jordan Makant, and Dylan Tashjian) while they were still in college with the goal of creating opportunities for aspiring artists and giving back to the community. The certified 501(c)(3) nonprofit has raised enough money to donate more than $40,000 to local schools over the last five years. It has pledged an additional $15,000 this year. All funds raised at the Playground go directly back to the community through supporting programs in the visual, music, and performing arts in public schools in Catawba County.
The organization advocates for students in public education, often hindered by budget cuts, by providing independent funding earmarked for arts education in schools. Their work in public education was recognized by the North Carolina Arts Educators Association which gave the organization the 2019 Friends of the Arts Award.
The Hickory Playground Theater Festival is a safe place for artists of all disciplines and experience levels to thrive while being a well-paced evening of entertainment, easily digestible for all audiences. The organization creates opportunities so that anyone can be an artist, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or any other societal barrier. Over the past four years the Playground’s grants have made it possible to support several art and theater departments. And the festival has provided opportunities for more than 120 actors, playwrights, and aspiring tech and administrative professionals while producing 36 original works since 2016.
This year’s core sponsors include Vanguard Furniture, the United Arts Arts Council of Catawba County, and the Van Horn Group. Many other local companies and individual donors have also made contributions.
Tickets to the festival are available online or at the door the night of the performance at Drendel Auditorium.
For more information, visit: hickoryplayground.org.