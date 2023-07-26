HICKORY — Hickory Playground will have its seventh annual theater festival on Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. in the Drendel Auditorium.

The festival is Hickory Playground’s largest fundraiser of the year where all proceeds go directly back to arts departments in public education. Since their founding in 2016, the organization has donated $69,000 to 18 different public schools in Catawba County ranging from pre-school to high school.

“Hickory Playground 007” will feature eight new 10-minute plays, musicals, and comedy acts written, rehearsed, and performed in 48 hours by actors and writers from the community and beyond.

On Thursday, actors and writers will meet for the first time. Names will be drawn from a hat as to which writer gets which actors. Once the actors and writers get acquainted, they are required to draw a random prop that must be prominently featured in their piece.

“We do this to ensure that all plays are original and written during the 48-hour timeframe and that the playwright writes for the actors they are randomly assigned,” says Bill Morgan, artistic director of HPG. From there, the teams have 48 hours to create an original piece to be performed for the first time live to the festival attendees. This year’s theme is James Bond, leading to their cheeky nickname for the event, HPG007.

HPG007 tickets are free with a suggested donation, and available at the door. Learn more at HickoryPlayground.org.