'The war ends the day we die:' Vietnam vets meet up for group photo

A group of more than 100 Vietnam veterans from Catawba County gathered at the entrance of the Catawba County Justice Center in Newton on Saturday morning for a group photo.

It’s at least the second time veterans of the war have come together to be photographed. A photo of Vietnam veterans was taken 16 years ago outside the 1924 Courthouse in downtown Newton.

Robert Paysour, a Vietnam veteran himself, was among the organizers of Saturday’s effort to capture an image with as many area veterans of the Vietnam War as they could.

“We’re all getting older,” Paysour said. “I remember seeing an old picture of the Civil War veterans and the World War II veterans, and I think we need to do one more picture of the Vietnam veterans of Catawba County, and that’s how it started.”

Saturday’s gathering differed from the one 16 years ago in one significant way. This time, the veterans were asked to sign their names before taking the photo to preserve a record.

Several veterans who came out Saturday said they were honored and grateful to be a part of it.

“I’m grateful to God because he let me live to see another 16 years to take another one,” said Clifton Coulter, a Marine Corps veteran from Newton who brought a framed copy of the 2006 veterans photo with him on Saturday.

Coulter, 73, said the experience of Vietnam was something that could not be adequately understood except by other people who had also been there, a sentiment expressed by other veterans.

In terms of the impact in his own life, Coulter said: “I was over there at 18 years old, and by the time I left Vietnam, I think I had the mind of a 40 year old man because you grow up fast.”

Wayne Jarrett, a 73-year-old Army veteran from Mountain View, said being in Vietnam shaped his personality and has given him an appreciation of the quality and way of life in the United States.

Even though the war has been over for nearly 50 years, Jarrett said his recollections of that period of his life remain fresh, and he doubts that will ever change.

“It’s been a while ago, but the memories are still vivid,” Jarrett said. “It’s something that never leaves you. If you’re a war veteran, you carry it with you to the grave.”

Jimmy Smith, a 77-year-old Marine Corps veteran from Vale, agreed. “The war ends the day we die,” he said.