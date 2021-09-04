'The Untouchables:' Ridgeview's unbeaten 1964 football team honored with mural in Hickory

The 1964 Ridgeview High School football team now has a permanent memorial honoring their achievements at the gates of the field where they once played.

The team earned the nickname "The Untouchables" for scoring 446 points that season while not allowing their opponents to score.

The team, which played for an all-Black high school that has not existed for more than 50 years, still holds the state record for most consecutive shutouts.

At least a dozen members of the team were present for Saturday’s ceremony.

Mayor Hank Guess was on hand to read a proclamation recognizing the team. Members also received keys to the city and individual copies of the proclamation.

JuJu Phillips of the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame said the team will be officially inducted into the hall as a Team of Distinction next May.

The centerpiece of the event was the unveiling of two murals on the walls of the gate leading to the field.

One mural features members of the team and a list of the team statistics while the other is a more general nod to Ridgeview High School and the other sports, academics and extracurricular activities that defined the school.