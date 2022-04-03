'The taxpayers will be made whole:' A look at Hickory's efforts to get reimbursement in wake of arch collapse

Since the day the $750,000 City Walk arches collapsed, Hickory leaders have assured residents that protections are in place that will compensate the city for the loss.

While city leaders have reiterated that point, statements from some Hickory officials and language in the city’s warranty for the project suggest the process may not be so straightforward.

City Manager Warren Wood said the city will not conduct its own investigation of the arch collapse because doing so “could complicate us getting made whole and further delay that.”

The city has adopted a policy of silence around the arches.

The city will refrain from answering questions and making statements moving forward, Wood told Hickory City Council. Aside from meeting its legal obligation to provide documents in response to public records requests, Wood made clear that communication from the city about the arches will be minimal to nonexistent.

On Friday, Councilwoman Jill Patton echoed the city manager’s comments on the need for city leaders to keep mum.

“I think in the last meeting (Warren Wood) said we’re not going to discuss it and that’s what we’re holding until the insurance companies work it out so that we do not jeopardize any process,” she said.

The city’s warranty for the project also provides some insight into the level of financial protection the city has following the fall of the arches. The language in the warranty reveals the coverage for defects and mishaps depends on the circumstances. The document provided by the city includes a one-year guarantee and a 10-year warranty.

Under the one-year provision, contractor Neill Grading & Construction Co. is required to guarantee against problems arising from “faulty materials, faulty workmanship or negligence.”

However, the company is not responsible in cases where setbacks result from “faulty design, normal wear and tear, for negligence on the part of the city of Hickory, N.C. and/or for use in excess of the design.”

The 10-year warranty, which specifically covers the pedestrian bridge on City Walk, has its own set of exemptions.

Under that clause, the bridge manufacturer would not be liable in cases where damage is caused by “abuse, misuse, overloading, accident, improper maintenance, alteration or any other cause not the result of defective design, materials or workmanship.”

Whether the arches, which were a decorative element of the City Walk pedestrian bridge, are covered by the 10-year warranty is not clear. The warranty does specify that “naturally durable heavy wood timbers and hardwood attachments shall carry a 10-year warranty against rot, termite damage or fungal decay.”

When asked for clarifications about the language in the warranty, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian declined, citing the city’s policy of only providing information on the arches through records requests.

The city also has a performance bond in place with Neill Grading and Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America for the full $14.3 million value of the City Walk contract.

On Feb. 28, the city enlisted the services of Charlotte-based law firm Rosenwood, Rose and Litwak to help city officials navigate the reimbursement process. The city’s legal obligations include costs ranging from $120 to $400 for each hour the paralegals and attorneys work on the city’s case. These rates represent a 20% discount from what the law firm typically charges, according to the legal agreement.

The city would also be on the hook for miscellaneous expenses such as court fees, office expenses and the costs of any experts or investigators brought in to work the case.

Some members of the city council recently reiterated assurances that the city will ultimately get its money back for the arches.

“I have not read the warranty or the specifics of the insurance policies, as well, but we’ve been assured that we will be reimbursed pretty much 100%,” Councilwoman Charlotte Williams said. “So that’s what I’m going on at this point since I don’t have any other information.”

Councilman Tony Wood said he feels good about the prospect of the city getting its money given the layers of protection provided by the performance bond and warranty.

“So between those two safety nets, I’m highly confident that we’ll recoup the money,” Tony Wood said.

He added: “The taxpayers will be made whole.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

