Leanna Bodnar compares musical theater to a painter’s palette.

“Dance is the primary colors, singing and music becomes pastels and acting is like neutrals,” she said. “You want more tools to play with to be able to pick and choose how that story is going to impact the audience.”

Bodnar began dancing when she was in kindergarten. At the age of 17, she was hired for her first professional gig in Reno, Nevada, as Maggie in the musical “A Chorus Line,” she said.

Throughout her career, Bodnar has worked with famous choreographers such as Jerome Robbins and Broadway performers such as Sutton Foster, she said.

Bodnar, 53, grew up in California. She has lived in Hickory for 15 years. She is the executive director of the Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts. She has been working with the school for five years.

Bodnar recounted her career in dance and music theater. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Becoming a dancer

In kindergarten, I started as a tap dancer. I quickly realized that theater was a big piece of that creative expression that I loved. I started jazz dance and ballet. Ballet is the core and the basis of everything. That was really important, which is why my mom helped me find great teachers.

We were living in Santa Cruz, California, and she was commuting me to San Jose. When we moved to San Jose, we started commuting to San Francisco to get some of the best ballet teachers. I’m forever grateful for that.

I was passionate about it from day one. I think I was 15 when I made the decision and commitment to pursue dance professionally.

It was a natural progression to start performing in theater.

Dance as a communication form seemed limiting because you don’t have any words. You only have music and movement. It progressed to wanting to sing and dance because I wanted the music and the words to tell the story. Then I just wanted to tell the story. I just wanted to use my words. I didn’t want the framework of music or dance.

Now it’s come back full circle, I’m realizing that telling the story through dance is one of the purest ways to tell it. It’s been a journey.

Dance and theater career

I danced professionally for 15 years. I did tours of Broadway shows. I did, “Cats” for two years. I did “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway.”

I performed in “Grease.” Gosh, it’s been like 25 years ago now. I understudied to Sutton Foster, who went on to become a big, big star. I have her recipe for meatball stroganoff. That’s a pretty cool thing to have.

I just loved dancing and singing as a kid and I did a ton of children’s theater growing up in San Jose, California. I got a lot of my ballet training up in San Francisco. My mom was so supportive. She would always commute me and get me where I needed to go. (San Jose is roughly 50 miles from San Francisco.)

When I was 17, I was offered my first professional job. I was offered the role of Maggie in “A Chorus Line.” It’s a wonderful role because it’s very demanding as a dancer and as a singer. I sort of started creating a reputation for myself of being what they call a triple threat — someone who can sing, dance and act.

It was just a couple of years after that, that I was cast in my first national Broadway touring company, “Jerome Robbins’ Broadway.”

Some of my favorite roles were Polly Baker in “Crazy for You,” Tzeitel in “Fiddler on the Roof,” Eva Perón in “Evita.” Those were kind of some of my highlights. Really kind of where I created my niche was because of my flexibility, I was hired as a swing or an understudy.

For Jerome Robbins, I understudied 25 different women and at any time would maybe have to go on for their full show or part of their show. For “Cats,” I swung five different roles. When I went on to do “Grease,” on the national tour, I played Patty Simcox, but understudied for the role of Sandy played by Sutton Foster.

I loved the work so much. I loved the creative expression. I loved the process of learning how to dance and learning how to sing. I honestly think one of the reasons why I’m a good teacher is because none of this really came naturally to me.

I had to have things broken down for me. I remember that feeling of I want to do this, I know what I should be doing, why is my body not doing it? And practicing, practicing, practicing. I feel like I’m really a result of hard work beats talent every day of the week.

I discovered once I had my first daughter that there were a lot of people who teach who don’t have that much experience. At that point, I was called to share my experience and my expertise. I started teaching and fell in love with it. I loved it, because I still remember what it was like to not be able to get it, and so I’m like, “Oh, I can help you get this.”

Most memorable performance

I was doing a regional production of “The Sound of Music.” I had played Liesl a handful of times. It was almost like a career show for me. I performed in the play as a little kid and then I played Liesl when I was 16, when I was 20 and when I was 24. I played Liesl for a while. I got a lot out of that role.

But in this particular production, I was a nun and understudying the role of Maria. I only had one understudy rehearsal because it was a short contract. It was about a six-week contract. No one was really expecting the understudies to have to go on. We were in Phoenix, Arizona. I got a phone call at 1 p.m. saying, “You’re going to have to go on tonight. Can you do that?” I’m like, “Well, if I have to, of course I can.”

I was going over my notes and had to go into wardrobe. I got all set up ready to go. I felt competent because I knew the show so well, even though I didn’t have a lot of rehearsals. I felt nervous, but I was like, “I can get through this.” I knew that the other company members would help me get through it.

It starts at the top of the show. I’m on stage, the nuns are out in front, and before the curtain opens, they have to make the announcement. The woman playing Maria was a famous soap opera actress. When they announced that she wasn’t performing, there was an audible groan from the audience.

I was like, “Oh my gosh, they are so disappointed.” They’re not seeing their person, their star. I’m thinking, “You know what? You can’t worry about that. You can’t fix that. This is an opportunity for you to get to tell this really beautiful story. Just have fun.”

I vaguely remember after singing the opening song, “The Sound of Music,” the audience was polite but there was not a lot of applause. That was when I really said “It doesn’t matter. You do you. You have a good time. Do the role.”

I barely remember a thing. I breezed through this entire show. Act One, Act Two, go, go, go, and then it comes to the curtain call. People are applauding and Maria has the last bow. As soon as I stepped forward, the entire audience in one motion stood up and gave me a standing ovation.

I have goosebumps remembering it. It was such an amazing feeling to have that connection to the audience. They knew I was the understudy going on. I felt their disappointment of not seeing their person but then they loved my performance in spite of that. That was a great moment. I’ll never forget that.

Inspiring instructors

I love classical ballet. I also love the work of Jerome Robbins. He’s legendary. He did classical ballet pieces in addition to amazing Broadway choreography. He conceptualized “West Side Story.” He was the original director and choreographer.

To get to work with him was life changing.

It was intimidating and inspiring at the same time. His level of expectation, you could never ever meet it. In a way that was good, because everyone was continually pushing themselves to be the best version. It was scary though, because every time he came out to see the show, someone would get fired.

What he really ingrained in me was the importance of the movement in progressing the story forward. In theater, you don’t just dance for the sake of dancing. You are propelling the story. All of the movements had to come from an emotional place. I think that’s why his choreography still to this day is so remarkable.

I also was given a scholarship to study under Uta Hagen, who is one of America’s most famous acting teachers. Working under her clarified so many things about my acting process that I didn’t even realize I was struggling with. I think the big takeaway I got from her was that even if you’re playing a character, it’s going through your instrument. You make it your story.

Some actors and some teachers say, “Well, the character would never do such and such.” Hagen completely debunked that. She was like, “What do you mean the character wouldn’t? You are the character. Do you feel inspired to walk away or to sit down or just slam the door?” She really helped me get to a place of authenticity, where I was able to incorporate my honest feelings. It’s a much rawer performance.