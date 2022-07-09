The Salvation Army welcomes new leaders

HICKORY — The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory & High Country welcomes new leaders, Majors Angie and David Repass, to the community. They assumed their position on July 5 and have quickly settled into their new surroundings.

“We are excited to continue the ministry of The Salvation Army in of Greater Hickory & High Country, and look forward to getting to know people in the community,” said Maj. David Repass. “Please feel free to stop by and say hello! We look forward to meeting you!”

Salvation Army officers are periodically transferred to different locations, typically every three to four years. The Repasses are enthusiastic and dynamic leaders and come to this community from Atlanta, where they led the programs and services of The Salvation Army for three years.

The Repasses were commissioned as Salvation Army officers in 1998 and have served in Williamsburg, Virginia; Mexico City, Mexico; Winston-Salem; Aiken, South Carolina; Horry County, South Carolina; and most recently in Atlanta. They adopted three boys from Winston-Salem and the youngest, Thomas (17) came with them. Both Angie and David are fluent in Spanish and are hoping to expand the services already offered to those who have English as a second language.

“We look forward to meeting the needs of this community and ‘Doing The Most Good’ alongside the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Salvation Army,” said Maj. Angie Repass.

The couple are responsible for all church programs and social services at The Salvation Army including the Boys & Girls Club, Crisis Help Center, Homeless Shelter, Transitional Housing and Family Stores.

Many people don’t realize that The Salvation Army is a church, the couple said. They invite everyone to join them for worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at The Salvation Army, located at 760 Third Avenue Place SE in Hickory.

For more information about the programs and services available at The Salvation Army, or to make a donation, call 828-322-8061 or go to the website at www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/hickory .

