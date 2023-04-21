HICKORY — The Salvation Army is asking the community to help restock its food pantry.

Over the last several months The Salvation Army Food Pantry has seen an increase in demand with the closure of the largest food pantry in Hickory.

During March, The Salvation Army Food Pantry provided 347 bags of food to local families. This represents over $18,000 in food.

Maj. Angie Repass said, "People are having to make difficult choices. With the inflation that we are seeing, people are having to choose between paying their rent and lights or buying food."

In March of this year, 32 states ended emergency allotments of SNAP benefits which means that people are getting less funds. “We are seeing people who have never needed our assistance before because the cost of food is so high and some of them can no longer survive on the SNAP benefits they receive,” Repass said.

The Salvation Army is asking the community to help with donations so that they can continue to meet the high demand.

The items most needed are canned tuna, canned chicken, Spam, corned beef hash, Chef Boyardee products, cereal, oatmeal, peas, carrots, pasta sauce, tomato paste and soups.

If you would rather make a financial donation, you can mail a check to 750 3rd Ave. Place, SE, Hickory, NC 28602 or go to www.salvationarmyhickory.org and make sure to mark your donation for Food Pantry.

If you are in need of food, call 828-322-8061 or visit www.salvationarmyhickory.org.

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is "doing the most good" at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.