NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover was recognized by Maj. David Repass and The Salvation Army for their volunteer efforts in raising $11,870.48 in 2022 through the iconic Red Kettle Program.

The Rotary Club of Newton Conover received more donations than any other group in the nine-county area served by The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory. Funds given at kettles stay in the community of donation and are used to fill the needs of the community for such issues as Christmas family assistance, year-round assistance for low-income families and individuals, food pantries, youth programs, summer camps, character-building classes, homeless assistance, veterans’ programs, seniors’ assistance, case management, counseling and more.

The Salvation Army is motivated by the love of God and incorporates the four Cs into their organizational strategy:

• Catastrophe: offering rescue and response teams

• Crisis: emergency food and shelter

• Children: Boys & Girls Club and Christmas assistance

• Church: The Salvation Army holds a Sunday service each week, along with weekly Bible studies.

Dan Timmerman and his wife, Paula, coordinate Rotarians to work through the holidays to assist with “ringing the bell” for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Program. This year over 30 Rotarian volunteers donated nearly 40 hours towards the Red Kettle initiative.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change. The Rotary Club of Newton Conover meets the first and third Tuesdays at noon. Anyone interested in being involved in the international organization, may contact Joy Cline at jcline@bolickfoundation.org.