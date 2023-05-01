HICKORY — The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country announced Andrea Beatty as its new director of development.

Beatty comes to The Salvation Army with over five years of nonprofit fundraising experience. Formerly the assistant director of development for Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, she joined the Carolina Caring Foundation in November of 2021 as its development coordinator of special events.

In addition to joining the nonprofit sector, Beatty continues to be an independent business owner and entrepreneur with over 35 years of business management, coaching, public speaking, customer service, marketing, and merchandising experience.

After earning her MBA in 1990 from Baruch College (part of the City University of New York), she relocated to Hickory to become a business administration instructor and, eventually, Business Division chair at Catawba Valley Community College.

Beatty and her husband Don have lived in the Hickory/Conover area for more than 30 years. They are members of First United Methodist Church in Conover and have enjoyed participating with church youth groups, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join such a worthwhile organization that does so much good in our community," Beatty said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as the new development director for The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country, whose primary focus is to do the most good and provide HOPE: healing, opportunity, purpose and everlasting life change.”

Beatty is preceded by Steve Aaron, who retired earlier this year.

“We are so thankful to Steve Aaron for the way that he served The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory for 25 years as an Advisory Board member and development director," said Maj. Angela Repass. "He made a lasting difference in our community and changed thousands of lives. But we are also excited about starting a new chapter with Andrea. She brings new experiences and fresh eyes. We look forward to The Salvation Army improving and increasing our service to the community with the resources she will bring to the table."

The Salvation Army is a global nonprofit organization founded in 1865 by Catherine and William Booth. Every day the Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country strives to meet human needs throughout Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, McDowell, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.

The Salvation Army offers local programs, designed to meet the specific needs of the community. Local programs include homeless services, hunger relief, rent and utility assistance, the Boys and Girls Club, worship services, Christmas assistance, family thrift stores, and emergency disaster services. To support your local Salvation Army, send contributions to 750 Third Ave. Place SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Attention: Andrea Beatty, call 828-322-8061, or donate securely online on The Salvation Army of Hickory website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/hickory.