The Salvation Army honors Rotary Club of Newton Conover

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover was recognized by The Salvation Army for their volunteer efforts in raising $11,142.28 through the iconic Red Kettle Program.

Funds given at kettles stay in the community of donation and are used to fill the needs of the community for such issues as Christmas family assistance, year-round assistance for low-income families and individuals, food pantries, youth programs, summer camps, character-building classes, homeless assistance, veterans’ programs, seniors’ assistance, case management, counseling and more.

Rotarian Dan Timmerman and his wife, Paula, coordinate Rotarians to work during the holidays to assist with “ringing the bell” for The Salvation Army Red Kettle Program. The Rotary Club of Newton Conover had 27 Rotarians participating in this year’s service project.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Anyone interested in being involved in the international organization, may contact Joy Cline at 828-464-0311.