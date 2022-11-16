The Salvation Army begins giving season

HICKORY — The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory is digging in for another challenging season of need. As thousands of people continue to struggle with the impacts of pandemic poverty, The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season.

Social services organizations like The Salvation Army have worked to provide help and hope since the pandemic started, but needs are increasing again this holiday season.

“Over the last year we have seen a 20% increase of individuals staying at our shelter. In addition to that we receive an average of 30 calls a day from individuals needing help with their rent or utility bills,” said Maj. Angie Repass from The Salvation Army.

“With the public’s generosity, The Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to over 11,000 individuals and families in need," Repass said.

“Many people are not aware that the funds we collect in the Red Kettle Campaign, not only helps people at Christmas, but it also funds our Homeless Shelter, Crisis Help Center and Boys & Girls Club throughout the year. The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest fundraiser for The Salvation Army and this year our goal is $420,600. This cannot happen without the support of the community. As you pass the kettles, please give what you can. If you don’t carry cash we are offering Google pay, Apple pay, PayPal and Venmo this year.”

Visit www.salvationarmyhickory.org for more information on how you can help provide hope this Christmas season. If you want to volunteer to ring the bell, call 828-322-8061 and ask to speak to Maj. Kirkpatrick.

• Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any red kettle across the country

• Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum for the first year ever

• Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount

Every donation helps hope march on for those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given.

If you need services or know someone in need, then visit www.salvationarmyhickory.org

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.