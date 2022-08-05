The Salvation Army and Walmart collect supplies

HICKORY — Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to provide new school supplies to 100 local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at Walmart Supercenter in Boone, Conover and Hickory on Saturday, Aug. 6.

For kids preparing for the upcoming school year, school supplies remain critical to their success. In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve. This year, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Boone and Hickory is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. When shoppers visit Walmart on Aug. 6, they can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.

Major Angie Repass states, “Sadly many families will have to make a choice between buying school supplies or paying rent or even buying food. We want to help make that choice a little easier for them by helping to provide the school supplies, but we need help from the community to do that.”

The Salvation Army serves the community 365 days a year, and over the last two years there has been a great increase in need.

“Some of the most requested items are backpacks, three-ring binders, dividers, markers, crayons, composition notebooks and of course pencils," Repass shared.

If you are unable to make it out to Walmart this Saturday you can bring items to Salvation Army locations in Boone and Hickory any week day.

Hickory — 750 Third Avenue Place, SE

Boone — 136 Furman Road