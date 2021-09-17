'The Rookie' coming to Hickory church

HICKORY — Corinth Reformed Church is having two free events related to the Disney movie "The Rookie."

Both events will be on the front lawn of the church at 150 16th Ave., NW, Hickory. They will be held rain or shine. A large tent will be on the lawn in the event of rain.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, the church will show the Disney movie "The Rookie" on the front lawn. Bring chairs or blankets and enjoy a movie night with popcorn on the front lawn of Corinth.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, the church will have Jim Morris, the real-life "rookie," speak and sign autographs.

Morris was a high school science teacher and coach in west Texas who miraculously made it to the Major Leagues at the age of 35. His life story made cinematic history with the heartwarming and unforgettable Disney movie “The Rookie” starring Dennis Quaid. Morris pitched two seasons for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays reaching speeds up to 102 mph and chose to retire to raise his children.

Since 2002, Morris has been a highly sought-after motivational speaker traveling around the world inspiring audiences to follow their dreams and never give up.