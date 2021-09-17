'The Rookie' coming to Hickory church

HICKORY — Corinth Reformed Church is having two free events related to the Disney movie "The Rookie."
Both events will be on the front lawn of the church at 150 16th Ave., NW, Hickory. They will be held rain or shine. A large tent will be on the lawn in the event of rain.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, the church will show the Disney movie "The Rookie" on the front lawn. Bring chairs or blankets and enjoy a movie night with popcorn on the front lawn of Corinth.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, the church will have Jim Morris, the real-life "rookie," speak and sign autographs.
Morris was a high school science teacher and coach in west Texas who miraculously made it to the Major Leagues at the age of 35. His life story made cinematic history with the heartwarming and unforgettable Disney movie “The Rookie” starring Dennis Quaid. Morris pitched two seasons for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays reaching speeds up to 102 mph and chose to retire to raise his children.
Since 2002, Morris has been a highly sought-after motivational speaker traveling around the world inspiring audiences to follow their dreams and never give up.
In his latest book, "Dream Makers: Surround Yourself With the Best To Be Your Best," Morris shares more of his incredible life story including the people who helped make him the success he is today: his Dream Makers.
Morris has been honored to receive a Lifetime Achievement award from the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation and has been involved with BCFS, Arms of Hope, Texas Youth Commission and other philanthropic efforts. He launched his own foundation, Jim “The Rookie” Morris Foundation, in 2015, giving back to underserved communities and children.