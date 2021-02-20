The Rev. Robert Silber retiring from ECCCM in May

After 11 years at the helm of Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, the Rev. Robert Silber is retiring. It’s time to pass the torch, he said.
“This has been the best missional ministry I've ever worked,” Silber said. “Recently I recognized, I've done what I needed to do, what I came to do and it's time for me to turn it over to the younger generation.”
Silber’s involvement with the crisis assistance ministry spans more than two decades. It was a difficult choice to retire, but at 67, he knew it was time, he said.
Silber first volunteered with ECCCM when he moved to Catawba County in 2000. He was placed as a pastor for a Catawba County Methodist church that had a youth group already volunteering with ECCCM. He decided to join them.
“Instantly fell in love with it,” Silber said. “I continued to serve for almost 10 years as a volunteer.”
Silber got heavily involved with the organization — helping with capital campaigns, serving on the board and helping it thrive.
In 2009, Silber was moved to pastor a church in Cabarrus County. He didn’t stay long because a year later ECCCM reached out. They were in need of a new executive director, so Silber spoke with his bishop tasked with placing him at churches.
“At that time my bishop's words were, ‘I can't think of a better place for a United Methodist pastor to be in the world,’” Silber said.
Silber found his place at ECCCM. The organization’s mission and the work he was doing to help people drove him. It was the mission of ECCCM that kept Silber in the role.
“I stayed for the organization. My wife and I don't have children, no family here, nothing keeping us here but the mission of the ministry," he said.
Silber said his proudest accomplishment has been implementing a crisis counseling program to help people who need a hand up out of a bad situation.
“I recognized people were coming to us for assistance but then they would come back again and again and again. I realized we weren't being a solution to the problem,” Silber said. “I started writing a crisis assistance coaching program. … Now, if someone lost their job ... and now can’t pay rent and come to ECCCM, we’ll get you into the crisis assistance coaching program. Lost your job? Let’s find you a new job. Maybe a low income, working poor person needs help — let us help you stretch your dollars, find other resources. Our goal is to get you back on your feet where you don't have to come back to us.”
Over the years since starting the program, Silber has watched hundreds of people get back on their feet.
“In your worst of days you have someone to lean on, you're not alone,” Silber said. “(The program) is near and dear to my heart. It’s been really, really helpful to the community, it's helpful to neighbors, our clients, the residents in Catawba County.”
Silber also worked to improve ECCCM by connecting it with local governmental and nonprofit partners and moving its records and systems to be entirely digital, he said.
Silber is proud of his work, but sensed it was time to let someone else improve the organization now, he said.
“I’m getting tired, my mind is getting tired,” he said. “I love what I do but I’m tired.”
He had originally planned to retire in 2020, but when the COVID-19 pandemic presented the worst crisis the county, and nation, had seen in years, he felt he couldn’t leave his post.
Now, with the crisis on its tail end and his replacement trained, this is his time. At the end of May, Silber will retire and Kristal Manning, ECCCM’s current assistant director, will take over June 1. Manning was selected by the organization’s board of directors to be the next executive director.
Silber said in his decades of service with ECCCM, one specific memory will stay with him for years to come. It was a simple moment — he walked into a case manager’s office to hand them some documents and absent-mindedly greeted the client sitting in the office.
“I looked at the client and just said, ‘Hi, how ya doing?’” Siber said. “And it was like God slapped me. She (the client) had an infant on her knee. A tear rolled down her face. I said, ‘If you were doing well you wouldn't be here.’”
The client said she didn’t have food to feed her baby. The moment was a tangible example of the need ECCCM served in Catawba County.
“I told her, ‘When you leave here today you’ll have food for your baby and food for your house,’” Silber said. “For me, food is not an issue, I’ve never experienced that. But this was very tangible — here is a person in need. That is one of the examples that will never leave me. She was desperate … and that is just horrible.”
In his retirement, Silber plans to relax for a year, but knows ultimately he’ll find himself in another position helping others, he said.