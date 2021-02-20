The Rev. Robert Silber retiring from ECCCM in May

“In your worst of days you have someone to lean on, you're not alone,” Silber said. “(The program) is near and dear to my heart. It’s been really, really helpful to the community, it's helpful to neighbors, our clients, the residents in Catawba County.”

Silber also worked to improve ECCCM by connecting it with local governmental and nonprofit partners and moving its records and systems to be entirely digital, he said.

Silber is proud of his work, but sensed it was time to let someone else improve the organization now, he said.

“I’m getting tired, my mind is getting tired,” he said. “I love what I do but I’m tired.”

He had originally planned to retire in 2020, but when the COVID-19 pandemic presented the worst crisis the county, and nation, had seen in years, he felt he couldn’t leave his post.

Now, with the crisis on its tail end and his replacement trained, this is his time. At the end of May, Silber will retire and Kristal Manning, ECCCM’s current assistant director, will take over June 1. Manning was selected by the organization’s board of directors to be the next executive director.