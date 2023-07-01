NEWTON — Covenant Christian Church and Covenant Ministries of Catawba County recently honored the Rev. Don W. Bledsoe for his 50 years of ministerial service with three special services at Covenant Christian Church of Catawba County and a special luncheon in the community room at Conover Station. Bledsoe was honored by Conover Mayor Kyle Hayman with a key to the city recognizing and honoring his 50 years of ministry.

Bledsoe began his ministry in May of 1973 at Friendship Baptist Church in Danville, Virginia, and has served the Body of Christ as evangelist, youth director, teacher, pastor (for 30 years) law enforcement chaplain (since 1997) and bishop (since 2009). He is also a teacher, trainer, mentor and coach with the Maxwell Leadership Team.

His ministry travels have taken him throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, the Middle East, the Republic of Turkey, Scotland and Iceland. He has authored a series of 18 books titled “A Journey of Ministry.”

He lives in Catawba County with Helen, his wife of 44 years.