'The prayers are working:' Family hopeful as 15-year-old wakes up in hospital

She also said that family members had been reading the messages of support to Smith, though it is unclear what the teen is able to comprehend at this point.

On Thursday afternoon, students, administrators and others organized a prayer vigil for Terra, her twin sister Tessa and teacher Craig Meadows.

All three were involved in the collision that damaged six vehicles at the intersection of West 7th Street and Northwest Boulevard.

Meadows, who was teaching the twins to drive at the time of the crash, was still in the hospital in stable condition as of the most recent update.

Foard Principal Stephen Westmoreland, who traveled to Winston-Salem to visit the families of Smith and Meadows, said on Thursday that Meadows was doing well.

Tessa Smith was taken to the hospital but was released and was present for a prayer vigil at the high school Thursday night.

Ongoing Investigation

On Thursday, the Newton Police Department announced there were charges pending against 29-year-old Hickory resident Wenfred Alan Hooper.

Police said Hooper crashed into a line of cars stopped at the intersection.