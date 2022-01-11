"The potential is there:" Meteorologist monitors possibility of winter weather for the weekend

Local weather observers are keeping an eye on the chance of snow and other winter weather for Saturday and Sunday.

“The potential is there but I can’t definitely say it’s going to happen right now,” Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said on Tuesday. “It bears watching.”

While various models suggest the chance of winter weather in the foothills, there are also inconsistencies in variables such as storm track and timing.

Powell added that he would have a better idea of what the area could expect later in this week.

Powell said the Hickory area has been in something of a snow drought, with more than three years having passed since the area has received more than three inches of snow from a single storm.

It remains to be seen if that will change this weekend.

“I know there’s a lot of buzz and excitement, and I’m not here to down that buzz and excitement. But I’m just here to say be cautious about it right now because there’s still some factors that we’ve got to weigh and that we’ve got to look at that could keep the storm from happening in our area,” he said.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

