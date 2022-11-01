The oceans and our impact on them is part of ever-changing work of art by Mel Chin exhibited at Hickory Museum of Art

Two glass-paneled orbs, 12 feet in diameter, bulge from the exhibit walls and tower over viewers while a century of sounds from the Atlantic and Pacific oceans envelop them, seeming to bury them underwater.

“Sea to See” is a massive installation created by artist Mel Chin and on display at the Hickory Museum of Art. The installation represents the impact of mankind on the Atlantic and Pacific oceans since the Panama Canal was constructed.

The animations on the glass panels are visualizations of oceanographic data from the past century. The sounds, too, are oceanographic data transformed into a soundtrack.

“One of the things that I love about the work is that it’s constantly evolving, so the video has changed,” said Hickory Museum of Art executive director Jon Carfagno.

The first time “Sea to See” was exhibited was in 2014 at the Mint Museum in Charlotte. The second time was at the Queens Museum in New York. Chin and his team created a new presentation for the second exhibit based on updated research from scientists, Carfagno said, and added that the third update will be unveiled Nov. 4 when Chin visits Hickory.

“The presentation of the concept is literally weighty,” said the museum’s associate director Clarissa Starnes. “Which is what it’s intended to be: an issue that you wrestle with and challenge … and the presentation does exactly what I think Mel intended for it to do, which is press upon you in a way where you think a little bit differently than you did before.”

Ladders were used in the installation of the exhibit, which stands 14.5 feet tall.

“Sea to See” is on loan from the Mint Museum in Charlotte.

The Hickory Museum of Art and the Mint Museum first aspired to collaborate several years ago, at the former’s 75th anniversary event.

“This work of art (‘Sea to See’) was a project that was very meaningful by one of the world’s great living artists and had been in storage partially because of the size of it,” Carfagno said. “And it seemed … that this project was most reflective of what (Hickory Museum of Art) tries to do with our exhibitions and our programs. It’s to inspire people to think expansively about the world around them by way of a creative presentation that sparks a further query, (and) looking more deeply at the world around us.”

The exhibit will remain in Hickory until Jan. 29.