'The Nutcracker' coming to Broyhill Civic Center

LENOIR — A cherished holiday classic is coming to the Hickory area. The Ann Freeman Dance Academy Performance Company, with special guest performers will present Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Broyhill Civic Center, 1913 Hickory Blvd., SE, Lenoir.

"The Nutcracker” is one of the best-known ballets in the world and has been performed by every major ballet company. For many, the Christmas season would not be complete without a retelling of this fascinating story.

The first act takes place in the real world, but by the second act you are transported to a magical kingdom of toy soldiers, fanciful sugarplum fairies and of course, the Nutcracker.

The role of the Nutcracker will be performed by Mc Kayla Harrison. McKayla is a member of AFDA Senior Performing Company.

Local dancer Lucy Rose East will perform the role of Clara. She is also a member of the Ann Freeman Dance Academy Senior Performing Company. Maggie Gragg will perform the Sugar Plum Fairy. Sophia Ford takes on the role of the Rat King. Sophia and Maggie are both members of the AFDA Senior Performing Company.

Creed Armstrong is Fritz, Clara’s brother. Brooke Huggins and Austyn Lowman are the Snow Queens. Gianna Fernandez and Austyn Lowman are the Marzipan. Gianna Fernandez and Jules von Allmen are Toy Dolls. Maddie Aiken, Elise Barrett and Carlton Tate perform the Spanish dance. Gianna Fernandez, Everleigh Honeycutt, Adriana Miller and Jules von Allman are Arabians. A supporting cast of local dancers and company members will include Isabel Barnett, Ellington, Davis, Adriana Miller, Savannah Smith, Peyton McCorkle, Emma Zur as the children.

Party guests include Dr. Stahlbaum, Eddie Byrnes; his wife, Talita Byrnes.

Guests include Sophie Ford, Anyea Gibson, Maggie Gragg, Julee Miller, Chad East, Jimmy Gragg, Ryan Miller and McKinley Philips.

Other company members and guests will include Sophie Black, Isabelle Britton, Caroline Carmichael, Laiea Carson, Katelyn Eckard, Edison Honeycutt, Eve Houck, Amelia Lowman, Elaine Lowman, Sally Ring, Arya Kilby, Aspyn Rink, Penelope Kraft, Maggie Smith, Odessa Spurlin, Adriana Miller, Nahla Moore, Cambrie Olson, Layla Ramirez, Ava Rollins, Savannah Smith, Alona Stokes, Maya Watson and Carly Wimbish.

More than $12,000 has been donated to several charities from the Nutcracker proceeds over the last 12 years, including, Hickory Soup Kitchen, St Jude’s, Shriners Children’s Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, Dancers against Cancer, Autism Speaks, Women’s Resource, Safe Harbor Rescue Mission, T2T and the AFDA Student Scholarship Fund. This year's proceeds will go to Hickory Soup Kitchen.

To purchase tickets, call Broyhill Civic Center at 828-726-2407. Tickets are also available at the door.