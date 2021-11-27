'The Nutcracker' ballet will be performed

NEWTON — Generations of families make it a tradition to see a performance of "The Nutcracker" each year as the Christmas holiday season gets underway. Tchaikovsky’s beautiful and timeless music never fails to enchant audiences as it brings to life the classic holiday story in which young Clara falls asleep and dreams of a dashing Nutcracker Prince who battles the ferocious Rat King.

This year, Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts (HBPA) students, joined by two guest artists from the New York City Ballet, will dance the much-loved ballet at the Old Post Office Playhouse in Newton, Dec. 10-12, along with a sensory-friendly performance on Dec. 9.

“We are so appreciative of a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County that has allowed us to bring two outstanding guest artists from the New York City Ballet to dance with our students,” said HBPA Executive Director Leanna Bodnar. “Uma Deming will dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy and LaJeromeny Brown will appear as her Cavalier. Our students are excited to bring this delightful ballet to life so audiences can experience its magic and create beautiful holiday memories.”