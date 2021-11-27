'The Nutcracker' ballet will be performed

NEWTON — Generations of families make it a tradition to see a performance of "The Nutcracker" each year as the Christmas holiday season gets underway. Tchaikovsky’s beautiful and timeless music never fails to enchant audiences as it brings to life the classic holiday story in which young Clara falls asleep and dreams of a dashing Nutcracker Prince who battles the ferocious Rat King.
This year, Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts (HBPA) students, joined by two guest artists from the New York City Ballet, will dance the much-loved ballet at the Old Post Office Playhouse in Newton, Dec. 10-12, along with a sensory-friendly performance on Dec. 9.
“We are so appreciative of a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County that has allowed us to bring two outstanding guest artists from the New York City Ballet to dance with our students,” said HBPA Executive Director Leanna Bodnar. “Uma Deming will dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy and LaJeromeny Brown will appear as her Cavalier. Our students are excited to bring this delightful ballet to life so audiences can experience its magic and create beautiful holiday memories.”
Bodnar also noted that, “We are grateful to the folks at Paramount Automotive, our premiere sponsor, for their fantastic support of 'The Nutcracker,' and the Trott House Inn for their wonderful hospitality in hosting our two guest artists.”
"The Nutcracker" takes the stage at The Old Post Office Theatre in Newton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. Tickets are available through the Green Room at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or at the door. Early purchase is encouraged.
HBPA will host a gala event on Friday, Dec. 10. In addition to regular ticket options, there is a VIP ticket priced at $50, which includes a post-performance question-and-answer with the guest artists and a gift basket with treats from the Land of Sweets. This donation goes to support the HBPA scholarship fund. Tickets may be purchased at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.
A free, sensory-friendly performance with special effects, sound, and lighting kept to a minimum for audience members who prefer a more relaxed atmosphere will also be offered. The sensory friendly version of "The Nutcracker" will be performed at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. The performance is free, but a voucher is required. For additional information and to acquire a voucher, go to www.hickoryballetpa.com.
This project is supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the State of North Carolina from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Visit www.hickoryballetpa.com or call 828-328-3794 for additional information. The studios are located inside Foothills Gymnastics, 920 29th Ave., NE, Hickory.