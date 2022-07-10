The Night Move Band to perform at Taylorsville event

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will present The Night Move Band at 7 p.m. July 29 on the Rotary Performance Stage at the new Alexander County Courthouse Park located at 101 W. Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville.

“Make it a great night for the family," said Executive Director Donna Latham. "Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy music from this incredible local band. The splash pad and playground will be open and food trucks will be available for food and snacks."

Based in Alexander County and touring regionally, The Night Move Band performs R&B, beach, classic rock and funk music and features four-part harmonies on many of its songs. Each band member has over 20 years of experience performing. The Night Move Band is currently accepting bookings for 2022 events. If interested, contact Phil Witherspoon at 828-612-3435 or at nightmovephil@yahoo.com. You can also find The Night Move Band on Facebook.

Listen to B86 and check out The Hiddenite Center’s Facebook page for weather-related information on the day of the event.

For more information, visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or call 828-632-6966.

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Summer on the Square Concert Series is provided by funding from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, with additional funding from The R.Y. & Eileen Lackey Sharpe Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, South Arts, Alexander County Government, The Town Of Taylorsville, The Rotary Foundation, and the Friends of The Center Membership Program.