 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Night Move Band to perform at Taylorsville event

  • 0

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will present The Night Move Band at 7 p.m. July 29 on the Rotary Performance Stage at the new Alexander County Courthouse Park located at 101 W. Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville.

“Make it a great night for the family," said Executive Director Donna Latham. "Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy music from this incredible local band. The splash pad and playground will be open and food trucks will be available for food and snacks."

Based in Alexander County and touring regionally, The Night Move Band performs R&B, beach, classic rock and funk music and features four-part harmonies on many of its songs. Each band member has over 20 years of experience performing. The Night Move Band is currently accepting bookings for 2022 events. If interested, contact Phil Witherspoon at 828-612-3435 or at nightmovephil@yahoo.com. You can also find The Night Move Band on Facebook.

Listen to B86 and check out The Hiddenite Center’s Facebook page for weather-related information on the day of the event.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or call 828-632-6966.

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Summer on the Square Concert Series is provided by funding from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, with additional funding from The R.Y. & Eileen Lackey Sharpe Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, South Arts, Alexander County Government, The Town Of Taylorsville, The Rotary Foundation, and the Friends of The Center Membership Program.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Authorities say a North Carolina man has drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area have needed assistance. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore and bystanders were administering CPR. Emergency medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing the man dead. The town says the deadly incident was among more than a half dozen calls for “rescue” in the Oak Island and Caswell Beach areas. Officials say the water remains unsettled due to Tropical Storm Colin, which dissipated overnight.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert