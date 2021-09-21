 Skip to main content
'The monument is not racist;' speaker urges county commissioners to leave Confederate statue in Newton
'The monument is not racist;' speaker urges county commissioners to leave Confederate statue in Newton

Michael McRee spoke in favor of keeping the Confederate monument in downtown Newton for a third meeting in a row on Monday.

McRee spoke before the Catawba County Board of Commissioners to argue that the statue should stay where it is — on the lawn of the 1924 courthouse, which is owned by the county.

A group of county residents has asked the commissioners to move the statue for more than a year.

The monument should stay where it is because it is in memorial of the roughly 600 county people from Catawba County who died in the Civil War, McRee said.

“It was in memory of the Confederate dead of Catawba County,” McRee said. “That’s over 600. They had widows. They had children. Some of those families had 10 to 15 children.”

The war saw more county residents die than any other war, he said.

“That's what the monument is about to me and about to many other people,” he said. “It is history. You don't have to like slavery. I don’t. It happened. But the monument is not racist. It represents people who are probably some of your ancestors. And definitely some families of your ancestors and they should not be forgotten.”

No one spoke in favor of moving the monument at Monday’s meeting.

