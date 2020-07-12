'The love that we can share ... has got to go on:' Hickory seniors talk life during lockdown

While the restrictions have limited many aspects of her daily life, Byrd, 76, also sees some upsides. “I’m a person who likes to stay up late anyway and so it’s kind of played into things I enjoy doing and that’s sleeping late,” Byrd said, laughing. “I do that unless I have an appointment of some kind and I have very few of those since we’re staying confined.”

She’s also saving some money by not going out as much.

“It’s really been more relaxing to me because I was going out to do activities just to keep going as a senior … and it’s very easy to just get complacent and be at home and not go out but I’ve found that it really hasn’t depressed or changed things for me in a big degree,” Byrd said.

The main things she misses are going to see plays and musical performances and monthly trivia games at the Ridgeview Library

Church is another thing she misses. Even though her church, West Hickory Baptist, has started in-person services again, she does not feel comfortable attending services or her Sunday school group for older women because of high virus case counts.

Madge Neal