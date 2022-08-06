The Learning Lab to have grand opening

HICKORY — Get ready to learn, create, and connect through making at Hickory Public Library's new Learning Lab.

Located on the second floor of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, The Learning Lab provides access to tools and technology that support creativity, exploration, connection, and accessibility through hands-on-learning.

A grand opening of the new makerspace will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 5-7 p.m.

Following opening remarks at 5 p.m., community members are encouraged to visit The Learning Lab during the event to watch demonstrations of the various technology equipment, view sample projects on display, and participate in interactive crafts and activities. Staff will be on hand to answer questions about utilizing the tools and technologies available through The Learning Lab.

“We’re excited to welcome library patrons to experience the creative possibilities offered at The Learning Lab,” said Hickory Public Library Director Sarah Greene. “From 3D printing and fiber arts to robotics and a plant share library, The Learning Lab presents so many different opportunities for people to learn and create.”

In addition to reservations by appointment, The Learning Lab will have designated open lab hours on Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-5 p.m., Thursday from 4-7:45 p.m., and the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located on the SALT Block at 375 Third St. NE in Hickory.

For detailed information about The Learning Lab and its offerings, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/learning-lab or call 828-304-0500.