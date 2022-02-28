The joke's on Reep: Comic left standing in bid to file for Hickory mayor

Reep, who graduated from Fred T. Foard High School, found fame in the early 2000s. He appeared in commercials, most famously a Dodge Ram commercial in which Reep said “That thing got a Hemi?” In 2007 he competed on NBC’s "Last Comic Standing," and won.

Reep moved home to Mountain View in 2018 to care for his family, he said. That’s when he started tossing around the idea of running for mayor.

It started as a joke. Reep claims he’s serious now.

“I started thinking about what actually qualifies you to be mayor?” Reep said. “I learned all the things a mayor does. … I thought, ‘I can do that.’”

Reep mentioned running for election on the most recent episode of his podcast, Country-ish. He discussed the collapse of the Hickory City Walk arches. He quoted Guess, who previously said the arches would last forever.

“I'm totally going to use this against him when I run for mayor,” Reep said in the podcast. “I’m using your words against you, Hank. It’s going to be my platform. I’m going to take that wood (from the arches) and build a podium and a stage, I’m going to stand on it and tell you I’m coming for your job.”