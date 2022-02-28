The joke's on Reep: Comic left standing in bid to file for Hickory mayor

Comedian Jon Reep sauntered up to the Catawba County Board of Elections building Monday afternoon in a blue and white pinstripe, seersucker suit, a red tie and a trucker hat with a leather patch that read “Mayor of Hickory.”
Reep, who grew up in the Hickory area and went on to be a standup comedian, intended to file to run for mayor in Hickory. He received disappointing news. His house is outside city limits, making him ineligible for election.
Before trying to file, Reep stopped outside to talk to his camera and sound crew about his hopes of running for mayor.
Inside, he told board of elections staff he wanted to run for mayor and gave his address in Mountain View. They searched the computer, and promptly told Reep his house sits outside city limits.
Reep seemed surprised, though he said later he had an inkling that would be the case.
“I had an idea,” Reep said. “I came here to throw my hat in the ring and see if it was possible.”
Reep asked board of elections staff for a map of the city limits and how close his home is to the line. He also looked over the map to see if incumbent Mayor Hank Guess lived in the city limits. Guess lives near Reep, but his house is in the city limits, the maps showed.
Reep, who graduated from Fred T. Foard High School, found fame in the early 2000s. He appeared in commercials, most famously a Dodge Ram commercial in which Reep said “That thing got a Hemi?” In 2007 he competed on NBC’s "Last Comic Standing," and won.
Reep moved home to Mountain View in 2018 to care for his family, he said. That’s when he started tossing around the idea of running for mayor.
It started as a joke. Reep claims he’s serious now.
“I started thinking about what actually qualifies you to be mayor?” Reep said. “I learned all the things a mayor does. … I thought, ‘I can do that.’”
Reep mentioned running for election on the most recent episode of his podcast, Country-ish. He discussed the collapse of the Hickory City Walk arches. He quoted Guess, who previously said the arches would last forever.
“I'm totally going to use this against him when I run for mayor,” Reep said in the podcast. “I’m using your words against you, Hank. It’s going to be my platform. I’m going to take that wood (from the arches) and build a podium and a stage, I’m going to stand on it and tell you I’m coming for your job.”
Much to Reep’s dismay, he won’t be able to run in this election unless he can move into city limits before filing closes Friday at noon — something he joked about to his camera crew and elections staff.
“As long as I close on some property by Thursday, we’re safe,” Reep said while standing in the board of elections office.
After hearing the disappointing news, Reep kept throwing out ideas: maybe he would still order election signs or perhaps he could run a write-in campaign even though he’s ineligible.
More seriously, Reep said he wants to try to enter the next election in four years. He called Monday’s visit a first step.
Guess, who was first elected as mayor in 2017, would still face at least two opponents for the job. Quentavious Hill and Allan Hoover have filed to unseat Guess as mayor.