The I-beams were like toothpicks: World War II veteran recalls aftermath of atomic bombing

When Charles Wagner, 93, was drafted in 1945, he opted to join the U.S. Navy.

“I chose the Navy because they had food available and had a bed to sleep in, which was not true in the Army all the time,” Wagner said.

He served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. His service allowed him to witness the aftermath of one of the most consequential events in human history.

Wagner was in Nagasaki not long after the United States dropped the second atomic bomb in Japan.

“The buildings, big, big I-beams … looked like toothpicks from the atomic bomb,” Wagner said. “Well, it’s heart-wrenching.”

Outside of his experience in Nagasaki, Wagner said he served on a ship transporting troops from Vietnam to Manchuria.

Wagner credits his religious upbringing and the discipline his parents gave him, along with God’s will in bringing the war to a close not long after he joined the military, as factors in helping him get through that period.

“I’m proud to have had the privilege of serving in the U.S. Navy, and I’m proud to say that I feel that I had a small part in helping bring (the war) to a close,” Wagner said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

