The Hamptons at Hickory: Developer submits plans for 340 houses at golf course site

The plans show three access points to the property: one on Fifth Street NE across from 14th Avenue NE, a second on Fifth Street across from Seventh Avenue Drive NE and the third off 21st Avenue NE.

Frazier said the developer will be building streets and sidewalks in the development with the expectation of making them public.

He said some parts of the site are not suitable for development and that Horton intends to keep around 37 acres of the property as open space, more than the roughly 30 acres the company is required to keep open.

The company is also planning to add amenities such as a pool, cabana and playground.

Frazier said he heard preliminary discussions that the houses in the subdivision would sell for $300,000 or more. In response to a question about the pricing of homes, the company said that will depend on “market conditions when we have homes available for sale.”

The company expects it will take four or five years to fully build out the community. It is not clear when construction might begin.