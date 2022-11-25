The Grinch is coming to Hickory libraries

HICKORY — The Grinch is coming to the library.

The Grinch will be at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. At 6 p.m. that day he will be at Drendel Auditorium, which is beside Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the SALT Block.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, he will be at Ridgeview Branch Library at 6 p.m.

The Grinch will be joined by the delightful Cindy Lou Who and his loyal dog Max as they share his holiday story at the libraries.

This will be far more than just a reading. There will be laugh-out-loud comedy, great music and an extreme amount of silliness. This program is free and open to the public and brought to you by the talents of Sigmon Theatrical.

Registration is required for the library performances.

For information about this event, call the Hickory Public Library at 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library .

