 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Grinch is coming to Hickory libraries

  • 0

HICKORY — The Grinch is coming to the library.

The Grinch will be at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. At 6 p.m. that day he will be at Drendel Auditorium, which is beside Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the SALT Block.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, he will be at Ridgeview Branch Library at 6 p.m.

The Grinch will be joined by the delightful Cindy Lou Who and his loyal dog Max as they share his holiday story at the libraries.

This will be far more than just a reading. There will be laugh-out-loud comedy, great music and an extreme amount of silliness. This program is free and open to the public and brought to you by the talents of Sigmon Theatrical. 

Registration is required for the library performances.

For information about this event, call the Hickory Public Library at 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library

People are also reading…

This program is free and open to the public. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert