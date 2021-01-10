'The golden ticket': Catawba County vaccinating for people over 75

“Kudos again to the health department and the Metro Center for providing that facility,” he said. “That system works flawlessly.”

The Caporossis weren’t the only ones clamoring for the vaccine. The health department’s phone lines were busy all week, but the department asked people to keep trying to get through so they could get an appointment. Currently, appointments for those eligible are scheduled about one week out, but that can change depending on vaccine availability and demand, according to Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. People over age 75 and health care workers most at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 are eligible.

The health department is expecting to get a weekly shipment of the vaccine, and so far has received at least 1,950 doses from the state. Catawba County as a whole, including both hospitals, has received 8,775 doses so far and vaccinated at least 2,150 people as of Jan. 5.

“The important thing to remember is that there will be enough vaccine for everyone who wants to receive it, although it will not all come at once,” Killian said.