The Get Right Band to perform on Union Square

HICKORY — The City of Hickory's 2022 Sails Original Music Series continues this week with The Get Right Band. The performance begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 13, at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

The Get Right Band is a psychedelic indie rock power trio from Asheville that is focused on following their muses to honest self-expression, to whatever excites them and pushes them into unexplored territory. The Get Right Band proudly carries the torch for a long line of genre-bending power trios from Cream to The Jimi Hendrix Experience to The Police to Violent Femmes to Primus to Green Day to Nirvana to Sublime. The group’s rawness and maneuverability make for a powerful music experience.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

The new Hickory Downtown Social District allows patrons of downtown ABC permitted establishments to drink an alcoholic beverage on sidewalks, Union Square, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. For more information about the Hickory Downtown Social District, special restrictions, and a detailed map of the coverage area, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/downtown-social-district.