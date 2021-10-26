The Get Right Band to perform downtown

The Get Right Band is a psychedelic indie rock power trio from Asheville. The band carries the torch for a long line of genre-bending power trios from Cream to The Jimi Hendrix Experience to The Police to Violent Femmes to Primus to Green Day to Nirvana to Sublime. The group’s rawness and maneuverability make for a powerful music experience.

The band is built on the musical brotherhood that guitarist/vocalist Silas Durocher and bassist Jesse Gentry formed playing music together since middle school. Durocher, who is a trained composer and has been commissioned to write for symphonies and chamber groups, has guitar chops that can soothe or rage and a charismatic swagger as a frontman and a singer. With the addition of Jian-Claude Mears, a drummer with “precision, passion, and an inescapable momentum” according to Live For Live Music, the group’s sound has become an unstoppable force. The Get Right Band has been wowing audiences around the country and the Caribbean since their inception in 2011 with an unparalleled live show and a relentless tour schedule.