The future of energy: 33,000 solar panels on 55 acres in Granite Falls

A sea of about 33,000 deep blue solar panels covers 55 acres of rolling hills in Granite Falls. The panels produce enough energy to power 1,600 homes every year.
The project is the latest addition of solar power in the Catawba Valley. Now, between Duke Energy and Blue Ridge Energy — the two largest power providers in the area — there is about 222 megawatts of solar capacity in Catawba, Caldwell, Burke and Alexander counties. The energy is enough to power nearly 40,000 homes a year.
Solar accounts for a small portion of power in the Catawba Valley area and statewide but it is a big part of the future of energy, Blue Ridge Energy Director of Public Relations Renee Whitener said.
“Solar makes up a growing percentage of our power supply, especially with the help of the (newest) facility, which will provide about 2% of our total energy requirements,” she said.
Solar plays a role in diversifying power sources, she said. About 10% of Blue Ridge’s electricity in its eight-county region comes from renewable sources like solar, wind or water, she said. Statewide, about 9% of Duke Energy’s power comes from solar and water power, Duke Energy Corporate Communications Manager Randy Wheeless said.
Blue Ridge’s latest solar project in Granite Falls, named Brighter Future Solar facility, was completed in late 2021, Blue Ridge Energy Solutions Manager Jon Jacob said. The facility was built by and is owned and operated by another company, but Blue Ridge has an agreement to buy power from the site for at least 25 years.
The project is Blue Ridge’s largest source of solar power. The company also has five small community solar gardens that produce enough electricity to power 60 homes each year. The solar gardens were a first step and got Blue Ridge Energy members interested in solar power, Jacob said.
“A diversified generation mix is critical for providing electric reliability and affordability,” Whitener said.
Duke and Blue Ridge also get power from nuclear, natural gas and coal, though the reliance on coal power is declining, Whitener said.
Even with Blue Ridge’s latest solar addition, the majority of the solar power in the Catawba Valley area comes from Catawba County.
Most recently, Duke Energy added a 478-acre solar farm in Maiden on Diddley Dadburn Road. The Maiden Creek solar plant was completed at the end of 2020, and puts out about 69 megawatts per year.
The rest of the 188 megawatts Duke purchases in Catawba County come from 400 different sources — from homes and smaller solar farms to Apple’s large solar facilities in Maiden, Wheeless said.
“As Duke Energy seeks to lower its carbon emissions, solar power will be our number one form of new renewable energy,” Wheeless said.
Neither Duke nor Blue Ridge have plans for more solar projects in the Catawba Valley area currently, Wheeless and Whitener said.
