The future of energy: 33,000 solar panels on 55 acres in Granite Falls

A sea of about 33,000 deep blue solar panels covers 55 acres of rolling hills in Granite Falls. The panels produce enough energy to power 1,600 homes every year.

The project is the latest addition of solar power in the Catawba Valley. Now, between Duke Energy and Blue Ridge Energy — the two largest power providers in the area — there is about 222 megawatts of solar capacity in Catawba, Caldwell, Burke and Alexander counties. The energy is enough to power nearly 40,000 homes a year.

Solar accounts for a small portion of power in the Catawba Valley area and statewide but it is a big part of the future of energy, Blue Ridge Energy Director of Public Relations Renee Whitener said.

“Solar makes up a growing percentage of our power supply, especially with the help of the (newest) facility, which will provide about 2% of our total energy requirements,” she said.

Solar plays a role in diversifying power sources, she said. About 10% of Blue Ridge’s electricity in its eight-county region comes from renewable sources like solar, wind or water, she said. Statewide, about 9% of Duke Energy’s power comes from solar and water power, Duke Energy Corporate Communications Manager Randy Wheeless said.