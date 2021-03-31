The eviction moratorium will continue through June. Here are some local resources for those in need

The federal order stopping some evictions has been extended through the end of June.
Originally set to end this week, the order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prohibits evictions for certain renters who are unable to pay because of the pandemic.
The order lists additional criteria. Individuals must be seeking financial assistance to pay the rent and must be attempting to make partial payments to the extent they can.
It is also limited to people who earn less than $99,000 as an individual or $198,000 as a couple.
For individuals and families having trouble with expenses or are in need of legal assistance, there are few resources within the community.
Legal Aid of North Carolina Foothills Office
The Morganton-based nonprofit is a chapter of the statewide organization which offers free legal services to people living in Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and McDowell counties.
The office is assisting people in eviction cases.
To learn more about the services, call 828-437-8280 or 866-219-5262 or visit their Facebook page, “Legal Aid of North Carolina Foothills Office.”
Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry
The ministry has partnered with the city of Hickory to use federal funding for a program to help residents cover rent, mortgage and utility payments.
The program is limited to people living in Hickory who cannot pay because of the pandemic.
Even though the program itself is limited only to city residents, ministry leaders have said they are committed to finding assistance for individuals who do not qualify.
For more information, call 828-327-8691 or visit www.ccmhickory.org.
Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry
The Newton-based ministry is running a similar program to the one the ministry is Hickory is running.
Like the Hickory program, the ministry’s program goes to people who have trouble paying rent, mortgage or utility payments because of the pandemic.
Ministry Assistant Director Kristal Manning said some funding is to be used for the whole county while some is limited to places outside of Hickory.
The ministry will also work to help people who do not qualify for the specific assistance program, according to the ministry website.
For more information, go to www.ecccm.org and click on the “Services” tab at the top to find the link to the COVID-19 Relief Program or call the ministry at 828-465-1702.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.