The Drip Factory opens in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE — The Drip Factory is open for business in Alexander County. To mark the occasion, the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation invites the public to a ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 15, at 11 a.m. to officially welcome The Drip Factory to the county. The business is located at 135 East Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville.

Kendell Morris, owner, specializes in men’s and women’s athletic shoes, athletic apparel, and accessories in a variety of styles and range of prices. Morris also offers services of embroidery and screen printing of shirts for local ball teams and other groups.

A lifelong resident of Alexander County, Morris is a 2009 graduate of Alexander Central High School. He began The Drip Factory as an online home-based business three years ago. As interest in the business and the amount of online orders increased, Morris decided to open a commercial store in downtown Taylorsville.

The Drip Factory’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

For more information, contact Kendell Morris at 704-495-5831 or follow them on Instagram at dripfactory_16.