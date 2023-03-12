The Catawba County Veterans Treatment Court marked a key milestone when the program celebrated its first graduates on March 3 at the Catawba County Justice Center.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Tommy Todd and Army veterans Prashant Gongidi and Tyler Gragg are the first three individuals to complete the program.

The first graduation comes nearly two years after the treatment court was established with a $339,000 grant from the United States Department of Justice.

The treatment court is a diversion program which allows veterans who are charged with low-level crimes to complete courses of rehabilitation and treatment rather than being prosecuted.

While the program model differs from the traditional criminal justice system, it does include many features of a conventional court. Participants attend court sessions before a judge where defense attorneys and prosecutors are also present.

District Court Judge David Aycock, who oversees the treatment court, said the program saved $400,000 in incarceration expenses and helped to bring in about $500,000 in veteran benefits to the county.

He also addressed the personal impact of the program.

“The court has saved lives and given family members back their loved ones, which is a sentiment that is expressed by our participants in almost every court session that we have,” Aycock said.

As the graduates went to accept certificates, plaques and letters of congratulation from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, they were accompanied by the mentors who helped guide them through the process.

The strong bonds between the graduates, mentors and others involved in the program was clear at the ceremony. The mentors and graduates exchanged challenge coins as part of the ceremony.

Tommy Todd, 49, the first official graduate of the treatment court, was effusive in his praise for mentor Ric Vandett.

“I look up to him,” Todd said. “Some of the things that he’s accomplished, I could only accomplish half of it in two lifetimes.”

Vandett noted he had the opportunity to hand out many graduation certificates during his tenure as superintendent of Hickory Public Schools.

“This is better,” Vandett said of the treatment court graduation. “This is special.”

Todd expressed gratitude for the people in the program and became emotional as he thanked defense attorney Heather Higgins for volunteering her time to the program.

“You will never know how much we care,” Todd said.

Prashant Gongidi, 46, said the treatment court allowed him to address his struggles with alcohol abuse, something he had not been able to do in other programs.

“Veterans Treatment Court has actually saved my life,” Gongidi said.

The third graduate, Tyler Gragg, 30, noted that his record had been so bad initially that he only barely accepted into the court.

“When they shot me down at first when I put in my application for the program, I was like, ‘No, that can’t happen,’” Gragg said. “I said, ‘This is my last opportunity. If not, I’m going away for years.’ And I wanted to change my life. I knew I could do something better with my life.”

From its inception, the program’s organizers hoped the people who completed the program would return as mentors. It’s a charge the three graduates have taken to heart.

“That’s my goal is helping other veterans like my mentor did,” Gongidi said. “He didn’t have to do it but he was there for me, so I want to be able to do that for other veterans as well.”

Todd, who now lives in South Carolina, said he plans to maintain a connection with the program, and Gragg said he wants to be a mentor so he can “show (program participants) it doesn’t matter how bad your record is, you can change your life and flip it all the way around.”

The treatment court currently has 21 participants, Veteran Treatment Court Coordinator Jared Weaver said. He said four people have left the program for failing to meet requirements.

Weaver said they are currently seeking another grant to keep the program going for another five years.