The Corner Table hosts online auction, raffle

NEWTON — Each year many companies and individuals look forward to The Corner Table Soup Kitchen’s annual signature event, Feed the Flock Gala. This year, the event was scheduled for June 5 and then rescheduled to Oct. 2 due to COVID-19. The October event had to be canceled. To recoup some of the funding The Corner Table is hosting an online auction and raffle until Friday, Oct. 30, at 9 p.m.

More than 90 items ranging from experiences, trips, food from restaurants, items for your home and more make up the online auction. Items were donated by various companies and individuals throughout the state.

Oz’s Jewelers donated a $1,200 diamond necklace to be raffled off. Raffle tickets are $25. Only 100 tickets are available.

Donations are encouraged for those who are not interested in auction items and/or raffle tickets.

To bid on an item, buy a raffle ticket, and/or make a donation to The Corner Table you can visit the online event website at https://www.accelevents.com/e/FeedTheFlock2020.

For questions or more information, contact The Corner Table at 828-464-0355 or visit thecornertable.org.