The Corner Table has holiday fundraising store

NEWTON — The Corner Table will operate a Dewey’s Bakery fundraising location in Newton for the holiday season. The store will be open until Dec. 24 and will operate Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store will be closed on Sunday. The store address is 122 N Main Ave., Newton.

A portion of proceeds from each sale will go directly back to The Corner Table to help feed hungry people in Catawba County through various food programs.

“We’re excited to partner with Dewey’s Bakery again in 2022 to accomplish our goals this year, and we want to encourage everyone to stop by for their holiday shopping,” said Summer Jenkins, executive director of The Corner Table.

“The money we raise will make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate in our community.”

Items available in the store will include Dewey’s Moravian cookie gift tins, Moravian sugar cake, savory cheese straws and much more. Moravian cookie flavors include Ginger Spice, Classic Sugar and Chocolate Dipped Mint.

The Corner Table will make two trips to Winston-Salem to pick up fresh item orders for the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Thanksgiving week orders are due by Nov. 21 and pickup will be on Nov. 23. Christmas week orders are due by Dec. 21 and pickup will be on Dec. 23. Fresh items include cakes, cupcakes, cake rolls, pies, tarts, pastries, biscuits, rolls, and more. The complete fresh item menu is available in the store.

You can also support The Corner Table by purchasing your favorite Dewey’s products online. Visit www.deweys.com and include the code DEWPART62 at checkout and 25% of your purchase will benefit The Corner Table.

Dewey’s Moravian baked goods have been a holiday tradition since the bakery opened in downtown Winston-Salem in 1930. Moravian cookies were hand-selected by Oprah Winfrey and featured in O, The Oprah Magazine’s coveted “O List.” Dewey’s remains faithful to the origins of these time-honored classics, continuing to bake in the homemade tradition using original recipes and the finest ingredients. For more information about Dewey’s Bakery, visit http://www.deweys.com.