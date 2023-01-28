The Collingsworth Family to perform

CONOVER — Excitement, spiritual anointing, family emphasis and musical excellence are what you can expect to find when you step across the threshold of the auditorium for an Evening of Family Worship and Praise with The Collingsworth Family.

And now, they’re bringing their award-winning brand of musical excellence to Conover.

An Evening with The Collingsworth Family will be presented at Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover on March 31 at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.NQConline.com or call 1-800-965-9324.

Since their first engagement as musicians for a church camp in Petersburg, Michigan, in August 1986 until now, the ministry of Phil and Kim Collingsworth has expanded and flourished until it is a full-time livelihood that involves their entire family.

Their boundaries of influence have expanded until they have sung and played all over the United States (as well as internationally) into their 33rd year of ministry. Their persistent attention to cutting-edge arranging, musical excellence, and a proper balance of spiritual emphasis are the keys to their success.

Their ministry is featured regularly on the nation’s largest gospel music syndicated radio program, “The Gospel Greats with Paul Heil.” Their music is also regularly featured on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio’s Enlighten Channel 65, GMT (Gospel Music Television), The DayStar Television Network, INSP, and is featured each year, at Christmas, in prime-time specials on the Trinity Broadcasting Television Network.

The Collingsworth Family has appeared on many of the Gaither’s Homecoming Series live concert events around the nation, making appearances with the Gaithers in some of their largest venues in the United States and Canada, as well as taping many of their filming events at the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, Tennessee; The Billy Graham Library, Charlotte; and at their hometown studio in Alexandria, Indiana.

The Collingsworth Family’s appearance schedule shows the broad appeal their family emphasis has, performing in all types of venues across the United States, the Cayman Islands, Sweden, Norway, Canada, etc. They annually make appearances at The Brooklyn Tabernacle in New York; The Billy Graham Training Center in Asheville; Shadow Mountain Community Church, El Cajon, California; and at many festivals and celebrations.

The rapid expansion they have seen occur with the transition to an all-concert ministry is a direct result of the emphasis they have placed on the power of prayer. Each Tuesday evening, they hold a private prayer meeting in their home for the specific purpose of praying for the salvation of their children and the expansion of their ministry. Since the beginning of these weekly prayer meetings in 2000, the doors of opportunity for ministry have opened to them, crossing all evangelical denominational boundaries.

The Conover concert is produced by NQC Productions and presented by In Touch Ministries, Burke Mortuary, Lake Electric Company and Tri-City Baptist Church.

For more information, visit www.thecollingsworthfamily.com.