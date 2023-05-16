LENOIR — The Coffey Foundation held its annual scholarship awards dinner May 9 at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir.

Eleven seniors from Caldwell County’s South Caldwell, West Caldwell, Hibriten and Caldwell Early College high schools and the Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements and leadership qualities.

The total of scholarships awarded was $258,000. In addition to the scholarship, each student received a framed certificate and a DVD of the Coffey Foundation history.

This year's scholarship recipients are as follows:

• Abigail Kidder is a graduate of the Early College High School and will attend NC State University.

• Charlotte Gardner is a graduate of Hibriten High School and will attend UNC Chapel Hill.

• Andrea Godfrey is a graduate of West Caldwell High School and will attend Lenoir-Rhyne University.

• Faith McIntyre is a graduate of Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy and will attend East Carolina University.

• Nolan Wallace is a graduate of the Early College and will attend Lee University.

• Kylee Greene is a graduate of the Early College and will attend Queens University.

• Chandler Dixon is a graduate of the Early College and will attend UNC Asheville.

• Zoie Miller is a graduate of West Caldwell High School and will attend Gardner-Webb University.

• Max Macchia is a graduate of South Caldwell High School and will attend UNC Chapel Hill.

• Hayley Hartley is a graduate of South Caldwell High School and will attend UNC Chapel Hill.

• Emma Ingram is a graduate of South Caldwell High School and will attend Appalachian State University.

The Coffey Foundation has an extensive history of providing college scholarships to Caldwell County students. In addition to these scholarships, the foundation continues to provide numerous scholarships to students attending Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.