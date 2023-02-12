HICKORY — From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that the Cat in the Hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat they have ever met. With the trickiest of tricks and craziest of ideas, he is certainly fun to play with. And he turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure. But what will Mom find when she gets home...?

Come to Ridgeview Branch Library on Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. to find out.

This Dr. Seuss classic bursts to life in front of your very eyes at Ridgeview Branch Library with colorful costumes, puppets, exciting music, and circus feats that will have you on the edge of your seats. This program is free and open to the public and brought to you by the talents of Sigmon Theatrical. The audience size is limited to 75 so registration is required to attend.

To register, call 828-345-6037 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st St. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.